All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this Saturday with All Out. The event is headlined by a bout between AEW champion Jon Moxley and challenger MJF, who will not only have Wardlow in his corner, but who also got Moxley's Paradigm Shift finisher banned from the match.

The main event will take the spotlight following two other title matches as well as Orange Cassidy battling former AEW champion Chris Jericho in a Mimosa Mayhem match, which can be won by pinfall, submission or by throwing your opponent into a vat of mimosa. The show should be another unique and entertaining effort from AEW.

There are currently nine scheduled matches for the pay-per-view card along with a Buy-In pre-show that starts an hour before the pay-per-view broadcast and features two free matches. Check out the full card below along with all the details you need to watch AEW All Out on pay-per-view.

Watch 2020 AEW All Out

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Location: Daily's Place -- Jacksonville, Florida

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (The Buy-In starts at 7:00 p.m.)

Watch live: Traditional PPV (check local provider) -- $59.99 | BR Live | Fite TV -- $49.99

2020 AEW All Out match card