All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this Saturday with All Out. The event is headlined by a bout between AEW champion Jon Moxley and challenger MJF, who will not only have Wardlow in his corner, but who also got Moxley's Paradigm Shift finisher banned from the match.
The main event will take the spotlight following two other title matches as well as Orange Cassidy battling former AEW champion Chris Jericho in a Mimosa Mayhem match, which can be won by pinfall, submission or by throwing your opponent into a vat of mimosa. The show should be another unique and entertaining effort from AEW.
There are currently nine scheduled matches for the pay-per-view card along with a Buy-In pre-show that starts an hour before the pay-per-view broadcast and features two free matches. Check out the full card below along with all the details you need to watch AEW All Out on pay-per-view.
Watch 2020 AEW All Out
Date: Saturday, Sept. 5
Location: Daily's Place -- Jacksonville, Florida
Start time: 8 p.m. ET (The Buy-In starts at 7:00 p.m.)
Watch live: Traditional PPV (check local provider) -- $59.99 | BR Live | Fite TV -- $49.99
2020 AEW All Out match card
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF
- Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy (Mimosa Mayhem match)
- AEW World Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & "Hangman" Page vs. FTR
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Thunder Rosa
- Casino Battle Royale for future AEW championship opportunity
- The Dark Order vs. Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky & The Natural Nightmares
- Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (Broken Rules match)
- The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express
- Dr. Britt Baker vs. Big Swole (Tooth and nail match)
- Joey Janela vs. Serpentico (The Buy-In pre-show)
- Private Party vs. The Dark Order (The Buy-In pre-show)