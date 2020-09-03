This Saturday, AEW returns to pay-per-view for the 2020 edition of All Out. As has come to be expected from the promotion, the card is stacked with intriguing and exciting matches, though the battle between AEW champion Jon Moxley and MJF sits alone as the most interesting of all.

MJF has been a thorn in the side of Moxley since being positioned as a title challenger. Now, Moxley will put his belt on the line with his Paradigm Shift finisher banned during the match. MJF has loaded the deck in his favor and will be looking for the biggest win of his career -- and the top spot in the promotion.

Also, FTR gets a crack at the tag team championship, long held by Kenny Omega and Adam Page, and Hikaru Shida will put up the women's title against Thunder Rosa in a match with show-stealing potential.

Below is a look at the complete match card set for AEW's All Out event on Saturday evening, followed by predictions for a few of the marquee bouts from our CBS Sports experts.

AEW All Out match card

AEW World Championship : Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF AEW World Tag Team Championship : Kenny Omega & Adam Page (c) vs. FTR

: Kenny Omega & Adam Page (c) vs. FTR AEW Women's World Championship : Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Thunder Rosa Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy (Mimosa Mayhem match)

21-man Casino Battle Royal for an AEW championship opportunity

The Dark Order vs. Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky & The Natural Nightmares



Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (Broken Rules match)

The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express

Britt Baker vs. Big Swole (Tooth and Nail match)

AEW All Out predictions

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy (Mimosa Mayhem)

Pick: Chris Jericho wins -- Adam Silverstein

The stipulation alone sets up Cassidy for a win. Think in terms of imagery. Which man in a vat of mimosa makes for a better visual? Jericho is in a stage of his career where it's not all about working back to being champion, he did that and it was valuable for the promotion. Now, it's all about having a good time and helping the promotion grow. Cassidy has become a force in terms of fan reaction, even in the pandemic era, and Jericho seems more than ready to put him over by ending up in the tank. Pick: Orange Cassidy wins -- Brent Brookhouse (also Jack Crosby)

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

This is a match that, if given the proper amount of time, has the potential to steal the show given the talents of these two women. It was an incredible surprise to learn that AEW had reached an agreement to bring Thunder Rosa in to face Shida on one of AEW's marquee shows of the year, and it'll also be interesting to see if anything expands in regards to a partnership with the NWA from this point. Shida's brawls with Nyla Rose en route to winning the title were great, but this is the match that will showcase Shida as one of the best female wrestlers in the world as she retains. Hopefully, though, this isn't the last we see of Thunder Rosa on a big stage. Pick: Hikaru Shida retains the title -- Crosby (also Brookhouse, Silverstein)

AEW Tag Team Championship: "Hangman" Adam Page & Kenny Omega (c) vs. FTR

Pick: FTR wins the titles -- Silverstein (also Brookhouse, Crosby)

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

MJF is a future world champion, and probably several times over. For right now, he's a wonderful temporary thorn in the side of Moxley. It's simply not yet time for MJF to hold the big belt and everything has set up for Moxley to retain after a legitimate challenge from MJF. Also, taking away someone's finisher tends to set them up as the winner when they "find a way," which is exactly where Moxley is positioned. Pick: Jon Moxley retains the title -- Brookhouse (also Silverstein, Crosby)