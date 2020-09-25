Each year, the WWE Clash of Champions card serves as one of the most important nights for the company as every title on the main roster is defended. The stacked cards with high stakes usually lead to a change in status quo, and this year when you look at the slate, the outcome should be no different in 2020.

The event goes down on Sunday, Sept. 27 from the WWE ThunderDome inside Orlando's Amway Center. It will air live on WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. The card is still developing, with only two world title matches having been made official. But things should pick up quickly in the coming months as challengers are determined for every title in WWE.

Read on for what we already know about the pay-per-view and what else we expect to see on the card.

2020 WWE Clash of Champions matches

WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton: Orton lost his first shot at McIntyre and the title at SummerSlam, getting caught in a McIntyre backslide. The retaliation came fast and hard, with Orton punting McIntyre in the head three times on the following edition of Raw, leaving McIntyre with a fractured jaw. On Sept. 7, McIntyre retaliated with three Claymores, sending Orton from the arena in an ambulance. In between those two separate attacks, Orton secured a rematch by winning a triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Keith Lee.

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso: After Reigns' shocking return at SummerSlam and subsequent title win at Payback, he needed a new challenger. Seeking to do things "bigger" than how Raw handled lining up McIntyre's challenger, Reigns and advocate Paul Heyman said there would be a four-way match on the Sept. 4 SmackDown between Big E, Sheamus, King Corbin and Matt Riddle. Big E was taken out by Sheamus before the match, opening the door for Uso to step in, ultimately winning a chance to face his cousin for the title.

Intercontinental Championship -- Jeff Hardy (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn (Ladder match): Hardy and Styles have unresolved issues stemming from Hardy using his knee brace as a weapon in the match that won him the championship. Meanwhile, Zayn recently returned with the intercontinental championship belt he never lost in the ring and then attacked Styles and Hardy during a title match. After attacks by all men involved in recent weeks, Hardy issued the official challenge for the triple threat ladder match.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross: With Bayley viciously turning on Sasha Banks, her main story immediately involved bigger things than Clash of Champions. But, as every title must be defended on the show, a four-way match was held between Cross, Tamina, Lacey Evans and Alexa Bliss, with Cross emerging as the winner. Cross challenged for the title twice in July -- including a match at Extreme Rules -- but a stale lineup of challengers landed her back in the role of Contender of the Month.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. The Riott Squad: Jax and Baszler won the titles from Bayley and Sasha Banks and successfully defended them in the rematch. The Riott Squad then took on Jax and Baszler in a pair of handicap matches, with Liv Morgan pinning Baszler in the first and Retribution interrupting the Squad's match with Jax. As the only established tag team who has interacted with the champions, The Riott Squad has earned the next opportunity.

Raw Tag Team Championships -- The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza: There was no program to build to this pairing, with the challengers earning their shot at the belts in a No. 1 contender match on Sept. 21, beating Humberto Carrillo & Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins & Murphy. Andrade and Garza had brawled the week before, but seemed to patch things up before earning their title shot.

United States Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Apollo Crews: Crews has only wrestled Hurt Business members since mid-June. Even with another Lashley vs. Crews showdown being far from a unique pairing, it was the most logical title match since Crews hasn't received a rematch since Lashley won the title at Payback and Crews' issues with The Hurt Business seem far from over.

Raw Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Zelina Vega (Kickoff Match): After getting sick of the fighting between Andrade and Angel Garza, Vega has again become an active wrestler. On Sept. 14, she interrupted an Asuka promo to declare her intention to challenge for the title. She secured the opportunity to face Asuka on Sept. 21, beating Mickie James in a match to crown a No. 1 contender at the pay-per-view.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Lucha House Party: The issues between these two teams have been kept at a low simmer while Cesaro and Nakamura dealt with a two-week brand crossover program with The Street Profits and Lucha House Party has been focused on internal tensions since Kalisto made his return. With the SmackDown tag division struggling and a lack of other challengers, this became the only match to make on a show where all titles must be defended.