As WWE continues its true brand split into the second season of its new television contracts, it will hold another WWE Draft to shake up the rosters of its two main shows. The draft will go down over two of the next four days -- Friday night on SmackDown and Monday night on Raw -- with every superstar on both rosters available for selection.

There will be more than 60 superstars (men, women and tag teams) available for selection over the two-day draft with Raw, a three-hour show, getting three picks for every two chosen by SmackDown. WWE has split those superstars into two pools in order to ensure that the company's biggest stars serve as attractions over the two-day draft.

On the first night of the draft, taking place Friday during SmackDown on Fox, four of WWE's six singles champions will be eligible: Roman Reigns (universal), Drew McIntyre (WWE), Asuka (Raw women's) and Bobby Lashley (United States) as part of the Hurt Business. The other two -- Bayley (SmackDown women's) and Sami Zayn (intercontinental) -- will be up for selection Monday during Raw on USA Network along with all three sets of tag team champions: The Street Profits (Raw), Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura (SmackDown) and Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (women's).

Though the initial Fox-USA Network draft in 2019 received mostly negative reviews -- it was largely boring and left the rosters uneven -- WWE has decided to use the same format with chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon announcing every pick in a commissioner-type role. Perhaps some improvements can be made to the presentation, such as doing away with pre-taped war room celebrations featuring cartoon robots and face-painted executives.

Now all that's left is to break down the WWE Draft format and prepare for the actual selections. Keep on reading for a detailed look at the rules of the WWE Draft and which superstars are available to be selected each night.

WWE Draft format, rules

Pool: More than 60 superstars, including men, women and tag teams

More than 60 superstars, including men, women and tag teams Picks: For every two SmackDown picks, Raw gets three

For every two SmackDown picks, Raw gets three Teams/groups/factions: Count as one pick, but teams can be split up

Count as one pick, but teams can be split up Free agents: All undrafted superstars can sign with either brand

All undrafted superstars can sign with either brand No. 1 overall pick: Not yet decided

Superstars draft-eligible on Friday, Oct. 9

Men (12): Roman Reigns (c), Drew McIntyre (c), Seth Rollins, Humberto Carillo, Elias, Angel Garza, Drew Gulak, Murphy, Ricochet, Shorty G, AJ Styles, Jey Uso

Roman Reigns (c), Drew McIntyre (c), Seth Rollins, Humberto Carillo, Elias, Angel Garza, Drew Gulak, Murphy, Ricochet, Shorty G, AJ Styles, Jey Uso Women (7): Asuka (c), Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Mickie James, Naomi, Mandy Rose

Asuka (c), Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Mickie James, Naomi, Mandy Rose Teams/groups/fations (6): The Hurt Business [Bobby Lashley (c)], The New Day, Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (c), Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Superstars draft-eligible on Monday, Oct. 12

Men (21): Sami Zayn (c), Andrade, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Dabba-Kato, Erik, Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee, Riddick Moss, Titus O'Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, R-Truth, Matt Riddle, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Akira Tozawa, Bray Wyatt

Sami Zayn (c), Andrade, Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Dabba-Kato, Erik, Jeff Hardy, Keith Lee, Riddick Moss, Titus O'Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, R-Truth, Matt Riddle, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Braun Strowman, Akira Tozawa, Bray Wyatt Women (12): Bayley (c), Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Billie Kay, Lana, Natalya, Peyton Royce, Tamina, Zelina Vega

Bayley (c), Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Billie Kay, Lana, Natalya, Peyton Royce, Tamina, Zelina Vega Teams/groups/factions (6): The Street Profits (c), Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura (c), Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, The Miz & John Morrison, Retribution, The Riott Squad

Notable unlisted superstars