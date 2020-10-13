As WWE continues its true brand split into the second season of its new television contracts, it is in the midst of holding another WWE Draft to shake up the rosters of its two main shows. The draft began Friday night on SmackDown and concludes Monday night on Raw with every superstar on both rosters available for selection.

There will be more than 60 superstars (men, women and tag teams) picked over the two-day draft with Raw, a three-hour show, getting three picks for every two chosen by SmackDown. WWE has split those superstars into two pools in order to ensure that the company's biggest stars serve as attractions over the two-day draft.

On the first night of the draft, taking place Friday during SmackDown on Fox, featured four of WWE's six singles champions eligible, though all remained on their respective brands. The other two -- Bayley (SmackDown women's) and Sami Zayn (intercontinental) -- will be up for selection Monday during Raw on USA Network.

Though the initial Fox-USA Network draft in 2019 received mostly negative reviews -- it was largely boring and left the rosters uneven -- WWE decided to use the same format with chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon announcing every pick in a commissioner-type role. Improvements were made Friday night as WWE did away with the pre-taped war room celebrations featuring cartoon robots and face-painted executives and focused on reactions from drafted superstars.

Now all that's left is to break down the WWE Draft format and prepare for the actual selections. Keep on reading for a detailed look at the rules of the WWE Draft and which superstars are available to be selected each night.

WWE Draft format, rules

Pool: More than 60 superstars, including men, women and tag teams

More than 60 superstars, including men, women and tag teams Picks: For every two SmackDown picks, Raw gets three

For every two SmackDown picks, Raw gets three Teams/groups/factions: Count as one pick, but teams can be split up

Count as one pick, but teams can be split up Free agents: All undrafted superstars can sign with either brand

WWE Draft results, Day 1 (Friday, Oct. 9)

Round Raw SmackDown 1 Drew McIntyre (c, WWE) Roman Reigns (c, Universal) Asuka (c, Raw women's) Seth Rollins The Hurt Business

Bobby Lashley (c, United States) 2 AJ Styles Sasha Banks Naomi Bianca Belair Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) 3 Ricochet Jey Uso Mandy Rose Rey & Dominik Mysterio The Miz & John Morrison 4 The New Day (c, SD tag team) Big E Dana Brooke Otis Angel Garza 5 Humberto Carillo Murphy

Drew Gulak Kalisto

Tucker



Teams split: New Day was split up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods winning the SmackDown tag team titles but being drafted to Raw as Big E was drafted to SmackDown. Heavy Machinery was also split with Otis (Mr. Money in the Bank) on SmackDown and Tucker on Raw.

New Day was split up with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods winning the SmackDown tag team titles but being drafted to Raw as Big E was drafted to SmackDown. Heavy Machinery was also split with Otis (Mr. Money in the Bank) on SmackDown and Tucker on Raw. Lars Sullivan returned during SmackDown but will be added to Raw's draft pool of superstars. He had been suspended and injured, having not competed since June 10, 2019.



returned during SmackDown but will be added to Raw's draft pool of superstars. He had been suspended and injured, having not competed since June 10, 2019. Undrafted: Elias, Shorty G (see below), Mickie James, Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik)

WWE Draft results, Day 2 (Monday, Oct. 12)

Round Raw SmackDown 1 "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Bayley (c) Randy Orton The Street Profits (c) Charlotte Flair 2 Braun Strowman Daniel Bryan

Matt Riddle Kevin Owens

Jeff Hardy



Shorty G was added to SmackDown's draft pool of superstars on Monday. He went undrafted on Friday.

was added to SmackDown's draft pool of superstars on Monday. He went undrafted on Friday. Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado & Gran Metalik) was added to Raw's draft pool of superstars on Monday. They went undrafted on Friday.

Superstars draft-eligible on Monday, Oct. 12

Men (21): Sami Zayn (c), Andrade, Aleister Black, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Dabba-Kato, Erik, Keith Lee, Riddick Moss, Titus O'Neil, R-Truth, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Akira Tozawa

Sami Zayn (c), Andrade, Aleister Black, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Dabba-Kato, Erik, Keith Lee, Riddick Moss, Titus O'Neil, R-Truth, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, Akira Tozawa Women (12): Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Billie Kay, Lana, Natalya, Peyton Royce, Tamina, Zelina Vega

Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Billie Kay, Lana, Natalya, Peyton Royce, Tamina, Zelina Vega Teams/groups/factions (6): Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Retribution, The Riott Squad

