2020 WWE Elimination Chamber live stream, watch online, start time, card, matches, WWE Network

All the information you need to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Sunday night

WWE

WWE Elimination Chamber represents the final pay-per-view stop for the company before WrestleMania 36 in Tampa. In addition to helping build to the biggest event of the year, Elimination Chamber features two matches in WWE's iconic structure. Six women will climb into the Chamber to battle it out for a shot at Becky Lynch and the Raw women's championship at WrestleMania while six SmackDown tag teams, including champs The Miz & John Morrison, will clash for the titles.

Also on the card, Andrade defends the United States championship against Humberto Carrillo, Aleister Black battles AJ Styles, The Street Profits defend the Raw tag championship against Seth Rollins and Murphy and more. It should be an interesting night of action from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia as WrestleMania looms right around the corner.

Watch 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber

Date: Sunday, March 8
Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android 

2020 WWE Elimination Chamber match card

  • Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber)
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler vs. Lucha House Party (Elimination Chamber)
  • Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sami Zayn
  • Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy
  • AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black (No disqualification)
  • United States Championship: Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo
  • Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak
Our Latest Stories