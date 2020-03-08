2020 WWE Elimination Chamber live stream, watch online, start time, card, matches, WWE Network

WWE Elimination Chamber represents the final pay-per-view stop for the company before WrestleMania 36 in Tampa. In addition to helping build to the biggest event of the year, Elimination Chamber features two matches in WWE's iconic structure. Six women will climb into the Chamber to battle it out for a shot at Becky Lynch and the Raw women's championship at WrestleMania while six SmackDown tag teams, including champs The Miz & John Morrison, will clash for the titles.

Also on the card, Andrade defends the United States championship against Humberto Carrillo, Aleister Black battles AJ Styles, The Street Profits defend the Raw tag championship against Seth Rollins and Murphy and more. It should be an interesting night of action from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia as WrestleMania looms right around the corner.

Date: Sunday, March 8

Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

2020 WWE Elimination Chamber match card