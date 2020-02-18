2020 WWE Elimination Chamber matches, card, date, rumors, location, PPV predictions, start time

Failing to win the Royal Rumble doesn't mean you've completely lost out on a ticket to a world championship opportunity. The annual Elimination Chamber pay-per-view offers the opportunity to either challenge for a world title inside one of the most dangerous structures in professional wrestling or earn the opportunity to compete for a top prize on the grandest stage of 'em all that is WrestleMania. This year, it seems that both Elimination Chamber matches may provide an opportunity at the latter.

WWE Elimination Chamber goes down from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday, March 8. The event will begin at 7 p.m. ET and stream live on the WWE Network. The kickoff show to help get the Elimination Chamber festivities started will begin one hour prior at 6 p.m.

Let's take a look at what we know, as well as what we think, about the upcoming event.

WWE Elimination Chamber matches

Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber): The winner of the match, the first announced for the card by WWE, will earn a shot at Becky Lynch and the Raw women's championship at WrestleMania. Riott recently returned following a long absence due to injury and took down former Riott Squad teammate Morgan on Raw. Asuka has been a longtime thorn in Lynch's side but has come up on the losing end twice recently while challenging for the top title on Raw. Meanwhile, the inclusion of former dominant NXT champion Baszler is certainly intriguing after her near win in the women's Royal Rumble match as well as he vicious attack on Lynch in what likely served as he debut as a member of the Raw brand.

WWE Elimination Chamber predictions

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Elias vs. Sheamus (Elimination Chamber): There was an advertisement floating around recently from the Wells Fargo Center stating the match would feature Reigns, Bryan, Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman and Robert Roode, but it seems that may not have been a confirmed lineup. WIth Nakamura and Strowman embroiled in a feud over the intercontinental championship and Roode's only tie to high-level storylines being an alliance with Corbin, they seem like the most likely options to leave out. Kingston is a tag champ so he could be tied up as well, but he's a human highlight reel in these matches, so his inclusion feels right. Elias and Sheamus get enough time week-to-week on SmackDown that they also feel like possibilities. The winner should earn the opportunity to face either "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt or Goldberg, whomever emerges from Super ShowDown as the universal champion.

Intercontinental Championship -- Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Strowman won the title from Nakamura, the first singles title the big man has held in his WWE career. The two are set to rematch at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, but it feels like that's Step 2 in a three-step program. The elements are also here for Strowman to defend against Nakamura and Sami Zayn or Cesaro in some sort of handicap scenario.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) vs. Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe: This feud has to go somewhere beyond random six and eight-man tag matches on Raw. And maybe the first place is a showdown with Rollins and Murphy putting the tag straps up against Owens and Joe on pay-per-view before things go bigger for WrestleMania season.