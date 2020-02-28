2020 WWE Elimination Chamber matches, card, date, rumors, location, start time, PPV predictions

When a WWE superstar fails to win the Royal Rumble, that doesn't necessarily mean they've completely lost out on a ticket to a world championship opportunity. The annual Elimination Chamber pay-per-view offers the opportunity to either challenge for a world title inside one of the most dangerous structures in professional wrestling or earn the opportunity to compete for a top prize on the grandest stage of 'em all that is WrestleMania. It seems that this year the Elimination Chamber matches may provide an opportunities at the latter.

WWE Elimination Chamber goes down from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Sunday, March 8. The event will begin at 7 p.m. ET and stream live on the WWE Network. The kickoff show to help get the Elimination Chamber festivities started will begin one hour prior at 6 p.m.

Let's take a look at what we know, as well as what we think, about the upcoming event.

WWE Elimination Chamber matches

Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber): The winner of the match, the first announced for the card by WWE, will earn a shot at Becky Lynch and the Raw women's championship at WrestleMania. Riott recently returned following a long absence due to injury and took down former Riott Squad teammate Morgan on Raw. Asuka has been a longtime thorn in Lynch's side but has come up on the losing end twice recently while challenging for the top title on Raw. Meanwhile, the inclusion of former dominant NXT champion Baszler is certainly intriguing after her near win in the women's Royal Rumble match as well as he vicious attack on Lynch in what likely served as he debut as a member of the Raw brand.

Sheamus vs. 5 TBA (Elimination Chamber): Six of SmackDown's men will also enter the Elimination Chamber. Sheamus was the first man to make his entrance official, announcing in a promo that, after eliminating the vermin of Shorty G and Apollo Crews, he would hunt bigger game in the Chamber. Sheamus was not on the advertisement that was previously floating around from Wells Fargo Center announcing the entrants in the match, so that can be eliminated as a "spoiler."

Lacey Evans vs. 5 TBA (Elimination Chamber): Lacey Evans announced on the Feb. 21 edition of SmackDown that she would need to outlast five other women at Elimination Chamber, a surprising twist that added a second women's Chamber match -- and third overall -- to the card. No other entrants have been confirmed.

WWE Elimination Chamber predictions

Intercontinental Championship -- Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Strowman won the title from Nakamura, the first singles title the big man has held in his WWE career. The two are set to rematch at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, but it feels like that's Step 2 in a three-step program. The elements are also here for Strowman to defend against Nakamura and Sami Zayn or Cesaro in some sort of handicap scenario.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits: Who knows, really, what is next for Rollins & Murphy as tag champs, but after knocking off the Street Profits at Super ShowDown, it feels like there's not enough time to really build to another program -- especially with Samoa Joe suspended and thus out of a potential team-up with Kevin Owens. So, why not run it back one more time with the up-and-coming team.