2020 WWE Elimination Chamber matches, card, date, rumors, PPV start time, location

WrestleMania 36 on Sunday, April 5 in Tampa is nearly upon us. Before we arrive at the premier destination of the year, though, one more stop along The Road to WrestleMania will need to be made as WWE Elimination Chamber is set to go down this week in the City of Brotherly Love. One match inside the brutal structure will determine a No. 1 contender for Raw women's champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania, while the other will have the SmackDown tag team titles up for grabs.

WWE Elimination Chamber goes down from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia this Sunday, March 8. The event will begin at 7 p.m. ET and stream live on the WWE Network. The kickoff show to help get the Elimination Chamber festivities started will begin one hour prior at 6 p.m.

Let's take a look at what we know, as well as what we think, about the upcoming event.

WWE Elimination Chamber matches

Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan (Elimination Chamber): The winner of the match, the first announced for the card by WWE, will earn a shot at Becky Lynch and the Raw women's championship at WrestleMania. Riott recently returned following a long absence due to injury and took down former Riott Squad teammate Morgan on Raw. Asuka has been a longtime thorn in Lynch's side but has come up on the losing end twice recently while challenging for the top title on Raw. Meanwhile, the inclusion of former dominant NXT champion Baszler is certainly intriguing after her near win in the women's Royal Rumble match as well as he vicious attack on Lynch in what likely served as he debut as a member of the Raw brand.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler vs. The Usos (Elimination Chamber): What was originally supposed to be a men's Elimination Chamber match was upturned and became a tag chamber match announced on the Feb. 28 edition of SmackDown. This is largely a product of the decision to put the universal championship on Goldberg and instantly book him to face Roman Reigns, while Brock Lesnar is already set to defend the WWE title against Drew McIntyre, eliminating a need for a men's chamber match.

Intercontinental Championship -- Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sami Zayn: Strowman won the title from Nakamura, the first singles title the big man has held in his WWE career. Nakamura required nine staples in his head in a follow-up of the Symphony of Destruction match when Strowman slammed him on a piano. On the Feb. 28 edition of SmackDown, the two men took part in a contract signing for a match at Elimination Chamber. Strowman said he didn't care what was in the contract, leading to Zayn flipping the match to three-on-one.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy: After Rollins & Murphy beat the Profits at Super ShowDown, the challengers were given a "do or die" last chance match on the March 2 edition of Raw. The Street Profits came up big -- with an assist from Kevin Owens -- to become tag champs, leading Rollins to demand a rematch at Elimination Chamber.

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black (No disqualification): Black fell victim to an O.C. beatdown simply for being in the wrong place at the wrong time and attempted to get revenge on the March 2 episode of Raw in a scheduled match with Styles. Styles got one over on Black by saying the contract said he had to beat Karl Anderson first (which he did) and then beat Luke Gallows (which he did). Black was out of it by the time Styles got his hands on him, allowing the "Phenomenal One" to score the win. Now, they rematch in a No DQ match that would seem to favor Styles with Black's loner tendencies. Though there is a certain dead man who has been riled up by Styles as of late.

United States Championship -- Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo: The rivalry between these two was halted for a month while Andrade served a Wellness Policy suspension. Andrade returned at Super ShowDown before he and Carrillo were once again on opposite sides of the ring on the March 2 Raw where Carrillo and Rey Mysterio Jr. scored a tag team win over Andrade and Angel Garza.

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak: After Bryan blew off Gulak's offer to help him shore up "holes in his game," Gulak began trying to help Heath Slater and Curtis Axel in matches with the founder of "The Yes Movement." On the March 6 edition of SmackDown, Bryan challenged Gulak for the card, a challenge Gulak accepted on Twitter.