2020 WWE Elimination Chamber predictions, matches, card, start time, date, location, PPV preview

One of WWE's most iconic structures returns this Sunday for the Elimination Chamber event at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The show marks the final pay-per-view stop on the Road to WrestleMania and will put most of the final pieces into place for the biggest show of the year coming up on Sunday, April 5 in Tampa. A pair of Elimination Chamber matches highlight the card with the SmackDown tag team championship on the line in the first while Raw women's champion Becky Lynch's WrestleMania opponent will be determined in the other.

There is a seeming lack of drama to the show, however, with the CBS Sports experts unanimously agreeing on the result of every match on the card. That's always a possibility for a March pay-per-view as WWE's plans for WrestleMania become very clear to the point where it'd be hard to make any surprising booking decisions one month out.

Elimination Chamber will begin at 7 p.m. ET with the show expected to last anywhere from 3.5-4 hours, not counting the kickoff show, which starts one hour prior to the main card at 6 p.m. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Sunday with live results, highlights and analysis.

Let's take a look at how our experts believe Elimination Chamber will play out.

2020 Elimination Chamber predictions

United States Championship: Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo

We're running this one back one more time, which might lead some to believe that the young upstart Carrillo may finally get the mid-card title win that's eluded him thus far. Heck, some may even theorize that dropping the title could serve as some added punishment for Andrade who's just coming off suspension for a wellness policy violation. I just can't see a new champion crowned, though. Andrade will retain with the help of his cohort Angel Garza, and then we should be on our way towards a fatal four-way at WrestleMania for the United States title with Rey Mysterio added into this mix. Pick: Andrade retains the title -- Jack Crosby (also Brent Brookhouse, Adam Silverstein)

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

Putting the tag titles on The Street Profits only to immediately take them away would make very little sense. WWE clearly has a lot of faith in the Profits as a main tag team act while Rollins & Murphy were champs more to push along a storyline that took a hit when Samoa Joe picked up a suspension. It's not outside the realm of possibility for Rollins & Murphy to win the titles back, but The Street Profits getting a crowd-pleasing WrestleMania spot as tag champs makes far more sense. Pick: The Street Profits retain the titles -- Brookhouse (also Silverstein, Crosby)

Intercontinental Championship: Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn & Cesaro

It was an interesting twist to this program by adding in Zayn and Cesaro to the bout as opposed to simply pitting Strowman in a one-on-one rematch with Nakamura. Still, the goal here is to make Strowman look even stronger as he continues his first reign as a singles champion, and disposing of three men instead of one to keep his championship will see that mission through. I expect Strowman to then move on to a new challenger for his IC title from SmackDown leading into WrestleMania. Pick: Braun Strowman retains the title -- Crosby (also Brookhouse, Silverstein)

Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles (No Disqualification Match)

It was a bit disappointing to see Black's undefeated mark on Raw come to an end in a poorly-booked surprise gauntlet match with Styles running through him for a victory. It was clearly done with the knowledge that Black will get back over Styles at the pay-per-view. What everyone is wondering, of course, is whether The Undertaker will have an impact on the finish. Will Taker actually show up and help Black hold off an attack from The O.C., or will his gong simply go off and distract Styles enough for the Black Mass to come out of nowhere. I'd prefer the latter finish, as I do not want Black and Taker to team up against The O.C. in a handicap match at WrestleMania but would rather see Taker-Styles one-on-one and Black in a different program. However, I have a feeling the handicap match is what we will get. Hopefully, if that happens, Taker gives Black some major rub. Pick: Aleister Black wins -- Silverstein (also Brookhouse, Crosby)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Elimination Chamber): The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler vs. Lucha House Party (Kalisto & Lince Dorado)

Similar to the situation with The Street Profits, it's just too soon into Miz & Morrison's run to take the tag titles away. The pair won the championship in Saudi Arabia at Super ShowDown, and they now face the odd situation of their first title defense coming in the Chamber. While it may have made more sense to have them win the titles in the Chamber, that's not the route that was taken. Still, they won't be losing the titles the first time they put them on the line. Pick: The Miz & John Morrison retain the titles -- Brookhouse (also Silverstein, Crosby)

Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contendership for WrestleMania (Elimination Chamber): Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan vs. Natalya

Obvious is not always bad when it comes to professional wrestling, but in this case, the women's chamber match is going to be quite uneventful. The Riott Squad feud will lead to each woman being eliminated, Natalya does not have business in a WrestleMania title match in 2020 and Becky Lynch just finished getting over the speedbump that was Asuka. There's no way they built Baszler up only for her to lose an Elimination Chamber match, particularly considering her extensive experience as a cagefighter. Lynch-Baszler is the right match for 'Mania, and it's the one we will get. It's unfortunate that this Chamber match is largely a charade, however. Pick: Shayna Baszler wins -- Silverstein (also Brookhouse, Crosby)