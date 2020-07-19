While WWE's annual Extreme Rules pay-per-view is known to bring the no-rules action, there has never been a show like this year's event. Two rivalries have taken things to a new level, for better or worse, with a Wyatt Swamp Fight and Eye for an Eye match scheduled in the 2020 show.

After Braun Strowman successfully defended the universal championship against Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank, many thought The Fiend would come out of hiding to take out Strowman. Instead, Wyatt reverted to his Wyatt Family persona, trying to draw former family member Strowman back to his old days as the black sheep. Instead of crumbling under the weight of Wyatt's mind games, Strowman invited Wyatt to return to the swamp for a non-title Wyatt Swamp Fight.

Also on the card, Rey Mysterio will attempt to get revenge on Seth Rollins for driving his eye into the corner of the ring steps and nearly leaving him blind. After winning the opportunity to pick the stipulation for their match at the PPV, Mysterio announced the match would be "eye for an eye" with the only way to win being to remove one of your opponent's eyes.

Those two matches highlight the potential weirdness of Extreme Rules, but there are also five title matches set for the show, including Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw women's title, Bayley defending her SmackDown women's title against Nikki Cross and Drew McIntyre putting up the WWE championship against Dolph Ziggler in a match where Ziggler will reveal the stipulation ahead at the event. All three of those matches have the potential to steal the show. Plus, we got a kickoff show match added at the last minute ahead of The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules.

Watch WWE Extreme Rules 2020

Date: Sunday, July 19

Location: WWE Performance Center

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2020 WWE Extreme Rules match card