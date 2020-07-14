WWE has been rolling with its standard pay-per-view schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and that remains the case with the upcoming Extreme Rules event. The annual show sees the rules thrown out the window and rivalries taken to the next level, and this year was even given the moniker, "The Horror Show." Once again, as will all events throughout the pandemic era thus far, most of the Extreme Rules action will be taking place inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Let's have a look now at the matches that are confirmed for the event as well as make some predictions as to what we might see added to the card. WWE's The Horror Show at Extreme Rules goes down on Sunday, July 19, with the main card streaming live on the WWE Network beginning at 7 p.m. ET. The kickoff show will lead us into the festivities beginning at 6 p.m.

2020 WWE Extreme Rules matches

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt (Wyatt Swamp Fight; non-title match): Wyatt recently reappeared on SmackDown, and while doing so, revealed that he had reverted back to his original persona while targeting the universal champ once again. Strowman then responded the following week by offering up a unique challenge to his nemesis, and the Wyatt Swamp Fight was made official shortly thereafter. So, it appears the next chapter in WWE cinematic matches is on the horizon upcoming at Extreme Rules: The Horror Show. This match, however, will not be contested for the universal title, meaning the possibility of Wyatt as "The Fiend" taking the championship back at SummerSlam is very much in the cards.

WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler (Stipulation TBD): While it seemed like the feud between McIntyre and Bobby Lashley was far from over, on the June 22 edition of Raw, Ziggler returned to Monday nights stating he had been part of the trade that sent AJ Styles to SmackDown. He interrupted a McIntyre promo and threw down a challenge to McIntyre for the championship, taking credit for his being champion after their previous time together as a team. It wasn't much of a build, but McIntyre immediately accepted and the match was on. This being Extreme Rules, twists are expected in the coming weeks that set up some sort of gimmick match stipulation between the two.

Raw Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks: Asuka has been dealing with the challenges of Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair in recent weeks, but it's Banks getting the title shot. After Banks and Bayley successfully defended their women's tag titles on June 22, Banks appeared ready to challenge Bayley for the SmackDown title before pulling the quick swerve and throwing down the challenge to Asuka instead, a challenge which Asuka accepted before the best friends beat her down.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Nikki Cross: While Banks will be vying for a singles title, Bayley will be aiming to hold onto hers on the same night. Cross, who has been stellar on television as of late, earned the opportunity to challenge Bayley when she emerged victorious from a fatal 4-way on SmackDown that also included Alexa Bliss, Dana Brooke and Lacey Evans.

Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins (Eye for an Eye): These two will finally mix it up in singles action, with a unique and somewhat undefined stipulation. After Mysterio and Kevin Owens won a tag match with Rollins and Murphy to determine the stipulation, Mysterio chose the Eye For An Eye Match, saying he would rip Rollins' eye out with his bare hands. The specifics of if "taking" your opponent's eye is the only path to victory are unclear, but Rollins did take one of Mysterio's eyes when he drove it into the corner of the ring steps.

United States Championship -- Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP: When Crews turned down MVP's guidance, it set MVP on a course to ruin Crews' life. It didn't hurt MVP had Bobby Lashley in his corner. MVP beat Crews in non-title action and the following week introduced a new championship belt, with Lashley saying things were official when he declared them official, making MVP the official, unofficial United States champion heading into the title clash at Extreme Rules.

2020 WWE Extreme Rules predictions

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The New Day (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro (Tables Match): The tag divisions in Raw and SmackDown have been a mess in recent months, with neither brand seeing their titles defended in serious competition with any regularity. On June 12, Nakamura and Cesaro picked up a win over New Day on SmackDown. After a title match on the July 10 SmackDown ended in a no contest, the challengers put the champions through a table, the obvious set-up for the gimmick match at the pay-per-view.

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus (Bar Fight): Hardy and Sheamus have split their matches so far, with Sheamus getting a big victory in their showdown at Backlash and Hardy knocking Sheamus from the intercontinental title tournament. There's still a lot of bad blood here after Sheamus attempted to frame Hardy for drunk driving and Hardy retaliated by throwing urine in his face. The Miz and John Morrison delivered the Bar Fight challenge to Hardy on the July 10 edition of Smackdown, a challenge Hardy accepted as a chance to battle his demons, both physically and metaphorically.