There's nothing like a Hell in a Cell match, and WWE fans are in for a treat Saturday night when the cell lowers three times at Orlando's Amway Center inside the WWE ThunderDome. The pay-per-view is the first since the recent WWE Draft where the Raw and SmackDown locker rooms received overhauls.

There are three featured matches taking place inside Hell in a Cell. The universal championship will be on the line in the first-ever Hell in a Cell I Quit match when Roman Reigns defends against Jey Uso. WWE champion Drew McIntyre will defend the title against Randy Orton, while Bayley will put the SmackDown women's championship up for grabs against Sasha Banks after brutally turning on her now-former best friend.

Watch 2020 WWE Hell in a Cell

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25

Location: Amway Center -- Orlando, Florida

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2020 WWE Hell in a Cell match card