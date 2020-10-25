Since its debut into the pro wrestling world in 1997, Hell in a Cell has represented one of the most brutal match types in the history of the business. Sunday night, the annual WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view takes center stage at the WWE ThunderDome in Orlando at the Amway Center with championships being defended inside the demonic structure featuring some of the top feuds currently ongoing within the company.

The 2020 Hell in a Cell PPV will begin on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET following a kickoff show which begins at 6 p.m. The event will be available to stream live on WWE Network.

2020 WWE Hell in a Cell card, predictions

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jey Uso (Hell in a Cell, I Quit match): Reigns offered Uso another shot at the belt after being "embarrassed" at Clash of Champions when Uso refused to acknowledge him as Tribal Chief, a match Reigns won when Jey's brother Jimmy threw in a towel. Reigns did warn, however, that the match would come with "higher stakes than any match has ever had in WWE history." Uso wasted little time accepting the match, even without knowing what those stakes actually would be. The following week, Reigns revealed the match would not only take place in the cell but would be an I Quit match, with serious "consequences" for the loser. Pick: Roman Reigns retains the title

WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton (Hell in a Cell): It seemed clear that after a match at SummerSlam and an Ambulance Match at Clash of Champions, the issues between McIntyre and Orton were still not settled. Orton had already said he would continue coming after McIntyre and the title, but made it official on the Oct. 5 edition of Raw, laying down the challenge for a match inside the Cell. Pick: Drew McIntyre retains the title

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks (Hell in a Cell): After a brutal Bayley turn on Banks, this was the only match that truly made sense. The two would face off on the Oct. 9 edition of SmackDown, with a short match ending when Bayley used a chair to force an intentional disqualification and hold on to her title. Later that same night, Banks made it clear the former best friends would meet in the Cell with the belt on the line. Pick: Bayley retains the title

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias: After Elias' return from injury, WWE revived the "who hit Elias with a car?" angle that had been resolved during Hardy's feud with Sheamus. Elias hit Hardy with a guitar in his surprise return. Hardy then interrupted Elias' concert on Raw, leading Elias to issue the challenge for the pay-per-view. Pick: Elias wins

The Miz vs. Otis (Winner takes Money in the Bank contract): A long storyline that ended up in "court" finally is close to reaching its end. JBL, serving as the "judge," ordered that Miz and Otis will face off one-on-one with the Money in the Bank contract on the line following a Miz bribe, landing the match on the pay-per-view. Pick: Otis wins