2020 WWE Money in the Bank matches, card, date, rumors, location, PPV predictions, start time

WWE is pushing ahead with regular programming during the global coronavirus pandemic, for better or worse. After a string of Raw and SmackDown broadcasts from the empty WWE Performance Center, WrestleMania 36 took place under the same circumstances. It now appears that will continue as the forward path with the annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view taking place on Sunday, May 10.

Fresh off WrestleMania, WWE has not yet started the full build to Money in the Bank, with the exception of announcing that the standard men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches will be taking place. Last year's winners were Brock Lesnar and Bayley, and both succeeded in their cash-in attempts, winning the universal and SmackDown women's titles, respectively.

This will be the fourth year women have competed in the match, with all previous winners successfully cashing in their contracts for a world title match. Of the 20 men's winners in history, only four have failed to capture a world championship on their cash-in attempt.

Let's take a look at what to expect when the event goes down on Sunday, May 10 from the empty WWE Performance Center. The pay-per-view broadcast should begin at the standard 7 p.m. ET start time with a kickoff show airing one hour earlier.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 matches

Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: There are no confirmed entrants into the match at this time, but qualifying matches set to take place over the course of the next few weeks on television will fill out the field.

Women's Money in the Bank ladder match: As with the men, no women have been confirmed as their own qualifying matches on Raw and SmackDown playing out will eventually set the field.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 predictions

Universal Championship -- Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt: Strowman filled in for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and took out Goldberg to win his first world title. At the same event, Wyatt defeated John Cena in the surreal Firefly Fun House match. On the first SmackDown after WrestleMania, Wyatt announced his intentions to target Strowman, a former member of The Wyatt Family, saying he brought Strowman into this world and will take him out. The match has not yet been made official for the event.

Intercontinental Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Drew Gulak: At this moment, this match only makes sense if Daniel Bryan fails to beat Cesaro in the Money in the Bank qualifying match set for the April 17 edition of SmackDown. Assuming Bryan wins, Zayn may need a challenger for the event, so who better than Bryan's friend and trainer/mentor?

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Tamina: While the long-term plan seems to be Bayley vs. Sasha Banks, it doesn't feel like they're ready to pull the trigger on a title match between the two quite yet. With Bayley forcing Tamina to battle Banks for a shot at the title, it feels like Tamina getting the win and causing more resentment between the two friends is the likely play.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nia Jax: Jax's return after WrestleMania threw a big curveball to the division. While Lynch's issues with Shayna Baszler aren't far from extinct, Jax would serve as a good stay-busy challenge for Lynch while Baszler could go to the Money in the Bank match to earn another shot at the title -- one that she could even cash in on the same night if Jax breaks Lynch down.

WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens: There has not been a defined path for someone to challenge McIntyre for the WWE championship after he won the title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Owens beat Rollins at WrestleMania, and the prospect of Owens vs. McIntyre is intriguing but it's missing a strong enough heel element. Rollins isn't a man to let things go, so it's easy to see him inserting himself into the picture and McIntyre confidently accepting the chance to defend the title against both competitors.