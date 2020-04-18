2020 WWE Money in the Bank matches, card, date, rumors, location, start time, PPV predictions

WWE has, more or less, not skipped a beat as the global coronavirus pandemic has crippled most sports and entertainment entities. With the two-night WrestleMania 36 event from the Performance Center having come and gone, all the attention now turns toward the annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and WWE has begun the build on its weekly television programming.

This will be the fourth year women have competed in the match, with all previous winners successfully cashing in their contracts for a world title match. Of the 20 men's winners in history, only four have failed to capture a world championship on their cash-in attempt. Last year's winners were Brock Lesnar and Bayley, and both succeeded in their cash-in attempts, winning the universal and SmackDown women's titles, respectively.

Let's take a look at what to expect when the event goes down on Sunday, May 10 from the empty WWE Performance Center. The pay-per-view broadcast should begin at the standard 7 p.m. ET start time with a kickoff show airing one hour earlier.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 matches

Men's Money in the Bank ladder match: There are no confirmed entrants into the match at this time, but qualifying matches set to take place over the course of the next few weeks on television will fill out the field. On April 17, Daniel Bryan will meet Cesaro in a qualifying match on SmackDown. On the April 20 edition of Raw, there will be three qualifying matches: Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy, Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory and Apollo Crews vs. MVP.

Women's Money in the Bank ladder match -- Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax vs. 4 TBD: Asuka was the first to qualify for the match, beating Ruby Riott on the April 13 edition of Raw. That same night, Baszler brutalized Sarah Logan to cement her spot in the match by stoppage. Jax was similarly dominant in dispatching of Kairi Sane on the same show.

Universal Championship -- Braun Strowman (c) vs. Bray Wyatt: Strowman filled in for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and took out Goldberg to win his first world title. At the same event, Wyatt defeated John Cena in the surreal Firefly Fun House match. On the first SmackDown after WrestleMania, Wyatt announced his intentions to target Strowman, a former member of The Wyatt Family, saying he brought Strowman into this world and will take him out. The match was made official the following week on SmackDown, and the initial advertising suggests that Strowman will be defending the title against Wyatt, not The Fiend.

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 predictions

WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins: It's a little unfortunate how often men come off the losing end of a feud and into a championship opportunity, but that appears to be the plan here. Rollins was beaten by Kevin Owens at WrestleMania, but struck Drew McIntyre on the April 13 edition of Raw, hitting the champ with two stomps after McIntyre defeated Andrade in a champion vs. champion match. The champ is in the sights of The Monday Night Messiah and it's a big threat for McIntyre after his title win at WrestleMania.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Tamina: While the long-term plan seems to be Bayley vs. Sasha Banks, it doesn't feel like they're ready to pull the trigger on a title match between the two quite yet. With Bayley forcing Tamina to battle Banks for a shot at the title, it feels like Tamina getting the win and causing more resentment between the two friends is the likely play.

Intercontinental Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Drew Gulak: At this moment, this match only makes sense if Daniel Bryan fails to beat Cesaro in the Money in the Bank qualifying match set for the April 17 edition of SmackDown. Assuming Bryan wins, Zayn may need a challenger for the event, so who better than Bryan's friend and trainer/mentor?

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Street Profits (c) vs. The Viking Raiders: These two teams have plenty of history, history that tilts strongly in favor of the potential title challengers. The Viking Raiders returned on the April 13 edition of Raw, scoring a hard-fought win over the team of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. Bianca Belair urged the Profits to take the threat of a match with the Raiders seriously, seemingly setting things on a path for a PPV showdown.