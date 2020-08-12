NXT TakeOver events are like holidays for some wrestling fans -- circled on calendars and eagerly anticipated. The next of NXT's pay-per-view efforts will serve as a major milestone as it will mark the 30th time the brand has held one of its exciting TakeOver specials.

While the match card is still coming together, there are already some intriguing matches set up set for NXT TakeOver XXX, including the most accomplished NXT champion in history taking on a former NFL punter and current radio personality as well as an NXT women's championship match that is a potential show-stealer. With just a few weeks of television to establish the remainder of the card, things will come together quickly and a clearer picture should emerge.

NXT TakeOver XXX goes down on Saturday, Aug. 22 from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, the longtime home of NXT. The show will kick off at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff show leading us in beginning at 6 p.m.

NXT TakeOver XXX matches

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee: The former NXT champion takes on a former NFL all-pro punter. Cole and McAfee's current issues started with Cole appearing on McAfee's radio show, where McAfee taunted him, leading to an argument and a profanity-laced storm-out by Cole. McAfee appeared on NXT television to "work things out" with Cole, only to deliver a punt to the former champ. Cole issued a challenge via Triple H on ESPN, which McAfee accepted, setting up the TakeOver match.

NXT Women's Championship -- Io Shirai (c) vs. Dakota Kai: On the Aug. 5 edition of NXT, Kai faced Rhea Ripley in a No. 1 contender match. Ripley was firmly in control of the match when Mercedes Martinez interfered, allowing Kai to score the win and lock herself up as the top contender for Shirai's championship. Shirai won the title at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, emerging victorious from a triple threat over Charlotte Flair and Ripley. She has made one successful title defense, picking up a win over Tegan Nox.

NXT North American Championship -- Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. 3 TBD (Ladder match): After winning the NXT championship, Keith Lee relinquished the North American title to open up opportunities to other members of the roster. This led to a series of triple threat matches to name competitors for the ladder match at TakeOver. Reed and Priest picked up wins, as did Dexter Lumis, but Lumis was subsequently removed from the match due to injury. The final contestants will be determined over the final weeks of TV ahead of the pay-per-view.

NXT TakeOver XXX predictions

NXT Championship -- Keith Lee (c) vs. Karrion Kross: Lee vs. Kross is almost certainly a done deal. Since the night Lee won the title, it has felt like an inevitability. Kross completely dismantled Lee's rival-turned-friend Dominik Dijakovic to send a clear message and has also thrown down the challenge that Lee "face him like a man," which the champion has accepted. While the match has not been made official, it's a near-guarantee that it will go down at TakeOver.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship -- Santos Escobar (c) vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott: Swerve made his intentions to go after Escobar and the cruiserweight title clear earlier this summer. Escobar has recently used Breezango to make a point to Swerve, with Legado del Fantasma kidnapping Fandango and also putting a beating on Tyler Breeze and informing Swerve that his future would look the same should he continue to speak Escobar's name.