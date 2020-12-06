For the fourth consecutive year, WarGames returns as a feature show of the NXT brand. As with the 2019 edition of the pay-per-view, 2020 features both a men's and women's version of the match made famous by Jim Crockett Promotions and World Championship Wrestling beginning in the 1980s.

On the men's side, The Undisputed Era will appear in the WarGames match once again. The group has been in every men's WarGames match in NXT history. They will face off with the team of Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. The women's side sees Team Shotzi, consisting of Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai, take on Team Candice, consisting of Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel González, and Toni Storm.

Watch 2020 NXT WarGames

Date: Sunday, Dec. 6

Location: WWE Performance Center -- Orlando, Florida

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6:30 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2020 NXT WarGames match card