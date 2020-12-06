For the fourth consecutive year, WarGames returns as a feature show of the NXT brand. As with the 2019 edition of the pay-per-view, 2020 features both a men's and women's version of the match made famous by Jim Crockett Promotions and World Championship Wrestling beginning in the 1980s.
On the men's side, The Undisputed Era will appear in the WarGames match once again. The group has been in every men's WarGames match in NXT history. They will face off with the team of Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. The women's side sees Team Shotzi, consisting of Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai, take on Team Candice, consisting of Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel González, and Toni Storm.
Watch 2020 NXT WarGames
Date: Sunday, Dec. 6
Location: WWE Performance Center -- Orlando, Florida
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6:30 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
2020 NXT WarGames match card
- The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, & Bobby Fish) vs. Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan (WarGames Match)
- Team Shotzi (Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai) vs. Team Candice (Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Raquel González, and Toni Storm) (WarGames Match)
- NXT North American Championship: Leon Ruff (c) vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest
- Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes (Strap Match)
- Timothy Thatcher vs. Tommaso Ciampa