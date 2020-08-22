NXT TakeOver shows have become monumental events for some wrestling fans -- circled on calendars and eagerly anticipated. The next of NXT's pay-per-view efforts will serve as a major milestone as it will mark the 30th time the brand has held one of its exciting TakeOver specials.

There are some intriguing matches set up set for NXT TakeOver XXX, including the most accomplished NXT champion in history taking on a former NFL punter and current radio personality as well as an NXT women's championship match that is a potential show-stealer. In the show's main event, NXT champion Keith Lee will put the title up against Karrion Kross.

NXT TakeOver XXX goes down on Saturday, Aug. 22 from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, the longtime home of NXT. The show will kick off at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff show leading us in beginning at 6 p.m.

NXT TakeOver XXX predictions

Legado del Fantasma vs. Breezango vs. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch (No. 1 contender match for NXT tag team championship)



Legado del Fantasma would make sense to pick up the win were this not to determine the team to challenge Imperium. The heel vs. heel tag team dynamic does not work well at all, so it seems unlikely things go their way. Legado and Breezango have had their issues, which make them central to everything heading into the match, leaving Lorcan and Burch with the opportunity to swing in and steal the win to set up a solid hard-hitting match with the champs. Pick: Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch win

Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

I don't know how you put the former NFL punter, preshow host and radio personality over the most successful NXT champion in the brand's history, but that's what I'm going with here. It seems like this is an angle that has some sort of longer term play in mind, and I don't know that going the very expected direction of having Cole go over does anything other than immediately halt any momentum on the already-questionable storyline. The assumption here is someone helps McAfee score a cheap win to set up the next step in Cole's career. Pick: Pat McAfee wins

NXT Women's Championship -- Io Shirai (c) vs. Dakota Kai

It seems unlikely that anything happens other than Shirai winning clean. Since winning the title at TakeOver: In Your House, Shirai has only defended the title once. Kai will be an excellent opponent for Shirai and the in-ring action should be great, but even with the potential for outside interference, there's little doubt on who has the title at the end of the night. Pick: Io Shirai wins, retains the title

NXT North American Championship -- Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Velveteen Dream (Ladder Match)

After winning the NXT championship, Keith Lee relinquished the North American title to open up opportunities to other members of the roster, leading to this ladder match -- and a complicated path to name the participants. Now, seeing the line-up, there are a few directions things could go. The biggest stars coming into the match are Gargano and Dream, but putting the belt on Gargano wouldn't really benefit him and putting it on Dream feels like a potential PR disaster. Priest feels like the right choice here, as a guy who would gain a career milestone and be a force as a champion. Pick: Damian Priest wins the title

NXT Championship -- Keith Lee (c) vs. Karrion Kross

This feels like a situation where the match itself is big and there's reason to be excited about it, but it's happening too soon for both men. Kross was rushed into a title shot and it feels too soon for him to lose. At the same time, we're still so early in Lee's run as champion that it's too early to have him lose the belt. That leaves a few escape hatches of disqualifications, count outs or other "non-finish" options if they want to avoid putting either guy over clean. Still, I feel like Kross will simply eat the loss since his character doesn't entirely depend on being a champion to be effective while Lee as champion is a big boost. Pick: Keith Lee wins, retains the title