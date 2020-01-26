2020 WWE Royal Rumble live stream, watch online, start time, card, matches, WWE Network

One of the biggest days on the WWE calendar has arrived with the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view set to go down from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Thirty men and 30 women will compete in the respective Royal Rumble matches, with the ability to challenge for the world championship of their choice at WrestleMania on the line. WWE champion Brock Lesnar has also entered himself into the match, leading to questions as to what will be next if he takes home the win.

Also on the card, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt puts the universal championship on the line against Daniel Bryan in a strap match, Becky Lynch defends her Raw women's championship against Asuka and Lacey Evans challenges for the SmackDown women's championship. It will be another loaded show as WWE gets started on the Road to WrestleMania.

Watch 2020 WWE Royal Rumble

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26

Location: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 5 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2020 WWE Royal Rumble match card