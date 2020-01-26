2020 WWE Royal Rumble live stream, watch online, start time, card, matches, WWE Network
All the information you need to watch the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday night
One of the biggest days on the WWE calendar has arrived with the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view set to go down from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. Thirty men and 30 women will compete in the respective Royal Rumble matches, with the ability to challenge for the world championship of their choice at WrestleMania on the line. WWE champion Brock Lesnar has also entered himself into the match, leading to questions as to what will be next if he takes home the win.
Also on the card, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt puts the universal championship on the line against Daniel Bryan in a strap match, Becky Lynch defends her Raw women's championship against Asuka and Lacey Evans challenges for the SmackDown women's championship. It will be another loaded show as WWE gets started on the Road to WrestleMania.
Watch 2020 WWE Royal Rumble
Date: Sunday, Jan. 26
Location: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 5 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
2020 WWE Royal Rumble match card
- Men's Royal Rumble match
- Women's Royal Rumble match
- WWE Universal Championship -- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan (Strap match)
- Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka
- SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans
- Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Falls count anywhere match)
- United States Championship -- Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo
- Sheamus vs. Shorty G
