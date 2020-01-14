2020 WWE Royal Rumble matches, card, PPV rumors, date, start time, predictions, location

The Road to WrestleMania is about to kick into high gear, and of course, that means that the 2020 Royal Rumble event is upon us. It's one of the most anticipated shows of the entire year during the busiest period for the company, and this year will be no different as both a men's and women's Royal Rumble match will highlight the show and the universal championship will also be on the line. The 2020 Royal Rumble takes place on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, with the main show beginning at 7 p.m. ET and will stream live on the WWE Network. The kickoff show will get things started two hours prior at 5 p.m.

While the full card is still very much in the works, let's take a look at what we know will go down in Houston as well as what we believe might be added to the card.

Royal Rumble 2020 matches

Men's Royal Rumble match: As with every year's Royal Rumble throughout the years, expect the top stars on the roster and a few surprises from the past as well as even NXT to hit the ring. Entrants will be made official in the coming weeks. Confirmed entrants: Brock Lesnar (No. 1), Roman Reigns, King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Erick Rowan, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Elias, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Otis, Tucker, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, Aleister Black, Buddy Murphy

Women's Royal Rumble match: 2020 will be the third time the women of WWE have had their own Royal Rumble match. Similar to the men, there will be the expected big names and a few surprises along the way. Asuka won in 2018 and Becky Lynch won in 2019, and now we're ready to see who will make themselves third on that short list. Confirmed entrants: Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan

Universal Championship -- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan: Bryan earned another shot at Wyatt and the universal title when he defeated The Miz and Baron Corbin on the Dec. 27 edition of SmackDown. Bryan lost to Wyatt at Survivor Series and their continued feud led to Wyatt dragging Bryan under the ring on a follow-up SmackDown and ripping out his hair. Bryan appears to have come back stronger, however, and is looking to end Wyatt's run as champ.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka: The story of Lynch's self-doubt being largely linked to her inability to overcome Asuka when the two have clashed led Lynch to the rare role of a champion seeking out a match from the challenger. Now, she'll get a chance to earn the retribution she seeks when this much-anticipated rematch occurs in Houston.

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin -- These two aren't done with each other after Corbin's win through the use of overwhelming numbers at TLC. Reigns threw down the challenge for another singles match on the Jan. 10 edition of SmackDown, getting a quick acceptance from Corbin before both men enter the Royal Rumble match later in the night.

Royal Rumble 2020 predictions

United States Championship -- Andrade (c) vs. Rey Mysterio: It doesn't appear as if the feud between the two Mexican superstars will be coming to an end anytime soon, and things escalated on the Jan. 6 edition of Raw when Andrade removed the sacred mask of Mysterio following a victory.

Intercontinental Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Braun Strowman: This pairing was rumored to have been planned for quite some time, and recent editions of SmackDown saw Strowman help New Day deal with Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn, including pinning the intercontinental champ in a six-man tag match. It's a classic way to build toward an eventual PPV title match.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans: While Evans' face turn hasn't made complete sense and doesn't fit the character that has been developed for months, it's clear a showdown with Bayley is the plan for her. Bayley and Sasha Banks have tormented Evans, including mocking her young daughter during the Dec. 20 edition of SmackDown, adding some extra spice to the match.