2020 WWE Royal Rumble matches, card, start time, date, predictions, location, PPV rumors

Royal Rumble has always been one of the most anticipated events on the WWE calendar, with the show serving as the official kickoff to WrestleMania season. It's a chance to see nearly everyone on the roster in one night combined with fun surprises, which naturally makes for an exciting event. Things figure to be no different this year when one of the premier pay-per-views in wrestling history makes its way to Minute Maid Park in Houston on Sunday, Jan. 26. The 2020 Royal Rumble event will begin at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Network, with the kickoff show festivities leading us in beginning two hours prior at 5 p.m.

While the full card is still very much in the works, let's take a look at what we know will go down in Houston as well as what we believe might be added to the card.

Royal Rumble 2020 matches

Men's Royal Rumble match: As with every year's Royal Rumble throughout the years, expect the top stars on the roster and a few surprises from the past as well as even NXT to hit the ring. Entrants will be made official in the coming weeks.

Women's Royal Rumble match: 2020 will be the third time the women of WWE have had their own Royal Rumble match. Similar to the men, there will be the expected big names and a few surprises along the way. Asuka won in 2018 and Becky Lynch won in 2019, and now we're ready to see who will make themselves third on that short list. Confirmed entrants: Charlotte Flair

Universal Championship -- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan: Bryan earned another shot at Wyatt and the universal title when he defeated The Miz and Baron Corbin on the Dec. 27 edition of SmackDown. Bryan lost to Wyatt at Survivor Series and their continued feud led to Wyatt dragging Bryan under the ring on a follow-up SmackDown and ripping out his hair. Bryan appears to have come back stronger, however, and is looking to end Wyatt's run as champ.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka: The story of Lynch's self-doubt being largely linked to her inability to overcome Asuka when the two have clashed led Lynch to the rare role of a champion seeking out a match from the challenger. Now, she'll get a chance to earn the retribution she seeks when this much-anticipated rematch occurs in Houston.

Royal Rumble 2020 predictions

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Cain Velasquez: Lesnar matches are few and far between these days, but a "rubber match" with Velasquez could be the direction the promotion goes here. Velasquez dominated Lesnar when the two fought in the UFC, but Lesnar picked up a fairly quick win when the two met at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe & Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and AoP: Rollins' heel turn crystalized when he led AoP in a brutal attack on Owens after weeks of teasing the turn -- and Owens clearly seeing it coming. Mysterio helped Owens in a more passive way that same night, leaving Rollins and AoP to take him out on the following edition of Raw. Joe, meanwhile, had been on commentary in recent weeks, warning the locker room not to look away from the actions of the newly emergent group, eventually receiving his own beating. A hard-hitting six-man tag would make a lot of sense at the Rumble.

Intercontinental Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Braun Strowman: This pairing was rumored to have been planned for quite some time, and recent editions of SmackDown saw Strowman help New Day deal with Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn, including pinning the intercontinental champ in a six-man tag match. It's a classic way to build toward an eventual PPV title match.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans: While Evans' face turn hasn't made complete sense and doesn't fit the character that has been developed for months, it's clear a showdown with Bayley is the plan for her. Bayley and Sasha Banks have tormented Evans, including mocking her young daughter during the Dec. 20 edition of SmackDown, adding some extra spice to the match.