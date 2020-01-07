2020 WWE Royal Rumble matches, card, start time, PPV rumors, date, predictions, location

The 2020 Royal Rumble, one of the most anticipated shows each year, is just around the corner, with the event set to take place on Sunday, Jan. 26 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Once again, two Royal Rumble matches are locked in on the card as 60 superstars will be eyeing a chance to challenge for a world title on the grand stage that is WrestleMania. The 2020 Royal Rumble event will begin at 7 p.m. ET and stream live on the WWE Network. The kickoff show festivities will lead us into the main card two hours prior at 5 p.m.

While the full card is still very much in the works, let's take a look at what we know will go down in Houston as well as what we believe might be added to the card.

Big fan of WWE? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in WWE each week, and be sure to listen to our special year-end awards show below.

iframe frameborder="0" height="200" scrolling="no" src="https://playlist.megaphone.fm?e=CBS1562255295&start=320" width="100%">

Royal Rumble 2020 matches

Men's Royal Rumble match: As with every year's Royal Rumble throughout the years, expect the top stars on the roster and a few surprises from the past as well as even NXT to hit the ring. Entrants will be made official in the coming weeks. Confirmed entrants: Brock Lesnar (No. 1), Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Erick Rowan

Women's Royal Rumble match: 2020 will be the third time the women of WWE have had their own Royal Rumble match. Similar to the men, there will be the expected big names and a few surprises along the way. Asuka won in 2018 and Becky Lynch won in 2019, and now we're ready to see who will make themselves third on that short list. Confirmed entrants: Charlotte Flair

Universal Championship -- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan: Bryan earned another shot at Wyatt and the universal title when he defeated The Miz and Baron Corbin on the Dec. 27 edition of SmackDown. Bryan lost to Wyatt at Survivor Series and their continued feud led to Wyatt dragging Bryan under the ring on a follow-up SmackDown and ripping out his hair. Bryan appears to have come back stronger, however, and is looking to end Wyatt's run as champ.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka: The story of Lynch's self-doubt being largely linked to her inability to overcome Asuka when the two have clashed led Lynch to the rare role of a champion seeking out a match from the challenger. Now, she'll get a chance to earn the retribution she seeks when this much-anticipated rematch occurs in Houston.

Royal Rumble 2020 predictions

United States Championship -- Andrade (c) vs. Rey Mysterio: It doesn't appear as if the feud between the two Mexican superstars will be coming to an end anytime soon, and things escalated on the Jan. 6 edition of Raw when Andrade removed the sacred mask of Mysterio following a victory.

Intercontinental Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Braun Strowman: This pairing was rumored to have been planned for quite some time, and recent editions of SmackDown saw Strowman help New Day deal with Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn, including pinning the intercontinental champ in a six-man tag match. It's a classic way to build toward an eventual PPV title match.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans: While Evans' face turn hasn't made complete sense and doesn't fit the character that has been developed for months, it's clear a showdown with Bayley is the plan for her. Bayley and Sasha Banks have tormented Evans, including mocking her young daughter during the Dec. 20 edition of SmackDown, adding some extra spice to the match.