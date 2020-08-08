The month of August has arrived, which means that WWE has officially reached SummerSlam season, one of the biggest pay-per-view events of the year. The company is still hamstrung by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, leaving them to hold shows at the Performance Center in Orlando without fans in attendance. Despite the logistical setback, though, the expectation remains that WWE will bring the usual big-show feel to SummerSlam as best it can.

SummerSlam takes place on Sunday, Aug. 23 inside the WWE Performance Center and will stream live on the WWE Network. In past years, SummerSlam has started one hour earlier than standard pay-per-view events at 6 p.m. ET with the kickoff show leading us in at 5 p.m. There's been no indication as of yet whether the current circumstances will alter the start time of SummerSlam in 2020.

While few matches have been made official for the event this early in the build, there are fair assumptions to be made based on recent events on Raw, SmackDown and at the recent Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Read on to see what we believe is in store for some of the biggest WWE superstars as one of the most important events of the year draws near.

2020 WWE SummerSlam matches

WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton: Orton is on an incredible run this year and has been WWE's standout performer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rumors of this match had already been swirling ahead of the July 27 edition of Raw where Orton set his sights on McIntyre. Orton not only called out McIntyre for a title match, but also attacked the WWE champion following McIntyre's victory over Dolph Ziggler in their Extreme Rules rematch.

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio: The long-awaited in-ring debut of Dominik Mysterio appears set to take place at SummerSlam. After Rollins removed Rey Mysterio's eyeball at Extreme Rules, Dominik finally threw down the challenge for a match at SummerSlam during the Aug. 3 edition of Raw. After Dominik successfully attacked Rollins and Murphy with a kendo stick on the same show, a frustrated Rollins accepted the challenge and the match is on.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley vs. TBD: The SmackDown women's champ has been butting heads with Stephanie McMahon as of late, which led to McMahon throwing quite the curveball towards Bayley. McMahon announced on SmackDown that a three-brand battle royal will be held to determine Bayley's challenger at SummerSlam, which leaves the door open for many interesting options.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza: Andrade and Garza defeated The Viking Raiders and Ricochet & Cedric Alexander on July 27 to earn their shot at the title. There has been a running theme of Andrade and Garza either being very much at odds or working together wonderfully. Things went well as their earned their title shot, but will they hold up when they get a shot to become champions on the biggest stage of the summer?

United States Championship -- Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP: Crews beat MVP on the Aug. 3 Raw to end the debate over who was the "true" United States champion after Crews was unable to compete at Extreme Rules. Moments later, MVP threw down the challenge for a rematch at SummerSlam. The match was made official later in the night when Crews accepted the challenge, giving MVP another chance to bring gold back to The Hurt Business.

2020 WWE SummerSlam predictions

Universal Championship -- Braun Strowman (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt: The issues between Strowman and Wyatt were always going to lead to this. Strowman defeated Wyatt at Money in the Bank, and the two battled to an inconclusive end in the Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules, with Wyatt reverting to his Wyatt Family leader persona. The Swamp Fight ended with Wyatt pulling Strowman into the swamp and The Fiend emerging from the water. The Fiend is Wyatt's final and most dangerous form, and the version of Wyatt that Strowman has to defeat to truly claim supremacy in the rivalry.

Raw Women's Championship -- Sasha Banks (c) vs. Asuka: Banks picked up a questionable win over Asuka on July 27 to win the championship. The bout was contested with the title able to change hands via count out or disqualification. Asuka ran from the ring when Bayley was shown brutally attacking Kairi Sane backstage, losing the title by count out in the process. There's not enough time to build to a Banks vs. Bayley match, and that leaves Asuka as the best option heading into SummerSlam. Now, Bayley and Asuka will battle on the August 10 edition of Raw, with Asuka getting her rematch with a victory.

Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin: Riddle may have tangled twice with AJ Styles, but Corbin has clearly been the main thorn in Riddle's side since his move from NXT. After Corbin laid Riddle out after the King of Bros' loss to Styles on the July 17 SmackDown, things have shifted entirely to Riddle vs. Corbin going forward, a solid rivalry to lead Riddle into his first main roster pay-per-view.