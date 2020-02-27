2020 WWE Super ShowDown live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches, WWE Network

All the information you need to watch the WWE Super ShowDown pay-per-view live on Thursday

WWE

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for the now-annual Super ShowDown event. The show goes down Thursday from Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A pair of world title matches top the card, with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defending the universal title against the legend Goldberg and Brock Lesnar making his final pre-WrestleMania 36 WWE title defense when he takes on Ricochet.

In total, the 10-match card features five title bouts -- including the first women's title match ever to be held in the country -- as well as a steel cage match and a gauntlet match which will award the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy.

Below is all the information you need to watch WWE SuperShowDown on Thursday afternoon. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Super ShowDown predictions ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.

Watch 2020 WWE Super ShowDown

Date: Thursday, Feb. 27
Location: Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Start time: Noon ET (kickoff show starts at 11 a.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android 

2020 WWE Super ShowDown match card

  • Universal Championship: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg
  • WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet
  • Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Steel cage match)
  • Raw Tag Team Championship: Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison
  • Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match: Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles vs. Andrade (c) vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth
  • SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Naomi
  • Mansoor vs. Dolph Ziggler
  • Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo 
  • The Viking Raiders vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (Kickoff show)
Our Latest Stories