2020 WWE Super ShowDown live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches, WWE Network

WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for the now-annual Super ShowDown event. The show goes down Thursday from Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A pair of world title matches top the card, with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defending the universal title against the legend Goldberg and Brock Lesnar making his final pre-WrestleMania 36 WWE title defense when he takes on Ricochet.

In total, the 10-match card features five title bouts -- including the first women's title match ever to be held in the country -- as well as a steel cage match and a gauntlet match which will award the first-ever Tuwaiq Trophy.

Below is all the information you need to watch WWE SuperShowDown on Thursday afternoon.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 27

Location: Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Start time: Noon ET (kickoff show starts at 11 a.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2020 WWE Super ShowDown match card