2020 WWE Super ShowDown matches, card, start time, date, rumors, location, PPV predictions

We're on the Road to WrestleMania 36, which takes place on Sunday, April 5 in Tampa, but before we arrive at the premier destination of the year, another stadium show is set to go down. WWE will make its latest return trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to present the latest Super ShowDown event as WrestleMania continues to draw near. The show takes place on Thursday, Feb. 27 from International Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE Super ShowDown is scheduled to begin at noon ET and will stream live on the WWE Network.

WWE shows that have been part of their controversial deal with Saudi Arabia often feel as though they exist in a bubble. Something like an alternate universe variation of the promotion, where stars from the past are often dredged up and placed in main event conflicts before fading away once again. But everything ultimately matters to some degree when it comes to WrestleMania season.

Let's take a look at what we know -- and what we think we know -- about Super ShowDown.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 matches

Universal Championship -- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg: This match came out of left field. When Goldberg was announced as returning for a match at Super ShowDown, a name like Roman Reigns seemed an obvious choice for the former WCW and WWE universal champ. Instead, Goldberg placed the target on winning back the universal title, which means a date with "The Fiend." Wyatt accepted the challenge on the Feb. 7 edition of SmackDown, and now things will play out in the coming weeks before a match that is just wildly hard to picture.

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet: Lesnar beat Cain Velasquez during WWE's last trip to KSI at Crown Jewel. While we know Lesnar is slated to face Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, that only happens if Lesnar holds on to the title until Tampa. Ricochet punched his ticket to this title opportunity by winning a triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley on the Feb. 3 edition of Raw. Lesnar immediately ran to the ring and delivered an F-5 to the new challenger. For extra spice, it was a Ricochet low blow to Lesnar during the Royal Rumble that set up Drew McIntyre being able to deliver the Claymore Kick that eliminated the champion from the match.

Raw Tag team Championship -- Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits: Rollins and Murphy have been terrorizing Raw along with AOP as of late. On the Feb. 17 edition of Raw, the Profits joined the "revolution" by aiding Kevin Owens and the Viking Raiders as they were under attack by Rollins and his disciples. After their run-in turned the tide in favor of Owens and Co., Montex Ford added a little extra spice to the sudden rivalry by hitting a huge splash on Murphy while Rollins could do nothing but watch from the entrance ramp. After the show went off the air, the match between these teams was made official.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- New Day (c) vs. John Morrison & The Miz: Morrison returned to WWE and immediately reunited with Miz, reforming a team that has held tag gold in the past. The two began to immediately mix things up with New Day members Kofi Kingston and Big E before winning a four-way match on Jan. 31 to become the No. 1 contenders for Super ShowDown.

King Corbin vs. Roman Reigns (Steel cage match): Corbin demanded one last match with Reigns while insisting he would have won their falls count anywhere match at Royal Rumble had The Usos not gotten involved. Reigns accepted the challenge and made it known the match would take place in a cage to prevent either man from outside help. The match was later confirmed to be set for Super ShowDown.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. TBD: Last year at Crown Jewel, Natalya and Lacey Evans made history by being the first women to compete in a WWE match in Saudi Arabia. On the Feb. 14 edition of SmackDown, Bayley announced she would defend her title at Super ShowDown. Her opponent is not yet confirmed, but next week on SmackDown Naomi and Carmella will compete for the right to face the champion in Saudi Arabia.

Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match -- Rusev vs. R-Truth vs. AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Erick Rowan vs. Bobby Lashley: A random assortment of wrestlers have been thrown together into a gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy. This is the latest gimmick prize to be featured on the Saudi shows, joining the likes of the Greatest Royal Rumble as well as the tag and singles versions of the World Cup.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 predictions

Intercontinental Championship -- Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: After Strowman won the title from Nakamura, it seemed clear a rematch would take place. On the Feb. 7 edition of SmackDown, Sami Zayn requested a "respectful rematch" before The Revival attacked Strowman from behind as the new champ accepted. The date for the rematch has yet to be confirmed.

Hulk Hogan appearance: The Hogan rumors have been floating around for a while, and make plenty of sense given Hogan's involvement in Crown Jewel. The relationship between WWE and KSI has been strongly focused on WWE trotting out legends, seemingly at the country's insistence.