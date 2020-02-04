2020 WWE Super ShowDown matches, card, start time, rumors, PPV predictions, date, location

With WWE's Royal Rumble in the books, we know a little about what to expect in a few months when WrestleMania goes down in Tampa on Sunday, April 5. But there are some major stops on the Road to WrestleMania, one of the first being Super ShowDown, WWE's latest trip to Saudi Arabia. The event takes place on Thursday, Feb. 27 from International Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. No official start time for the Super ShowDown event is listed at this time on WWE's website.

WWE shows that have been part of their controversial deal with Saudi Arabia often feel as though they exist in a bubble. Something like an alternate universe variation of the promotion, where stars from the past are often dredged up and placed in main event conflicts before fading away once again. But everything ultimately matters to some degree when it comes to WrestleMania season.

Let's take a look at what we know -- and what we think we know -- about Super ShowDown.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 matches

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet: Lesnar beat Cain Velasquez during WWE's last trip to KSI at Crown Jewel. While we know Lesnar is slated to face Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, that only happens if Lesnar holds on to the title until Tampa. Ricochet punched his ticket to this title opportunity by winning a triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley on the Feb. 3 edition of Raw. Lesnar immediately ran to the ring and delivered an F-5 to the new challenger. For extra spice, it was a Ricochet low blow to Lesnar during the Royal Rumble that set up Drew McIntyre being able to deliver the Claymore Kick that eliminated the champion from the match.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- New Day (c) vs. John Morrison & The Miz: Morrison returned to WWE and immediately reunited with Miz, reforming a team that has held tag gold in the past. The two began to immediately mix things up with New Day members Kofi Kingston and Big E before winning a four-way match on Jan. 31 to become the No. 1 contenders for Super ShowDown.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 predictions

Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns: Goldberg was advertised during the Feb. 3 edition of Raw to appear on SmackDown with a tease of "Who's next?" Reigns makes sense for a big match for Goldberg, who has taken the Saudi WWE check in the past and seems poised to do so again.

Intercontinental Championship -- Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: After Strowman used an exposed turnbuckle -- which only became exposed because of Nakamura's crew of Sami Zayn and Cesaro -- it would seem Zayn can politic to get his man a chance to regain the championship at the next big event. Strowman is on his first ever run as a singles champ, and there may not be enough time to build to another feud.

Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders vs. Seth Rollins & AOP: There may be another entrant into the match on both sides, with Buddy Murphy and Samoa Joe as possibilities -- though the status of Joe remains up in the air. Owens teamed with The Viking Raiders against Murphy and AOP on the Feb. 3 edition of Raw, and things broke down further later in the night when the two teams again brawled during Rollins' loss to Ricochet. That action could be used to set up some sort of six-man tag with a stipulation in Saudi Arabia.

Hulk Hogan appearance: The Hogan rumors have been floating around for a while, and make plenty of sense given Hogan's involvement in Crown Jewel. The relationship between WWE and KSI has been strongly focused on WWE trotting out legends, seemingly at the country's insistence.