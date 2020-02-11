2020 WWE Super ShowDown matches, card, start time, rumors, PPV predictions, location, date

We now know a little about what to expect in a few months when WrestleMania 36 goes down in Tampa on Sunday, April 5 with the Royal Rumble having kicked off the Road to WrestleMania. But there are some major stops along the way, one of the first being WWE Super ShowDown. The show takes place on Thursday, Feb. 27 from International Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. WWE Super ShowDown is scheduled to begin at noon ET and will stream live on the WWE Network.

WWE shows that have been part of their controversial deal with Saudi Arabia often feel as though they exist in a bubble. Something like an alternate universe variation of the promotion, where stars from the past are often dredged up and placed in main event conflicts before fading away once again. But everything ultimately matters to some degree when it comes to WrestleMania season.

Let's take a look at what we know -- and what we think we know -- about Super ShowDown.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 matches

Universal Championship -- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg: This match came out of left field. When Goldberg was announced as returning for a match at Super ShowDown, a name like Roman Reigns seemed an obvious choice for the former WCW and WWE universal champ. Instead, Goldberg placed the target on winning back the universal title, which means a date with "The Fiend." Wyatt accepted the challenge on the Feb. 7 edition of SmackDown, and now things will play out in the coming weeks before a match that is just wildly hard to picture.

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet: Lesnar beat Cain Velasquez during WWE's last trip to KSI at Crown Jewel. While we know Lesnar is slated to face Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania, that only happens if Lesnar holds on to the title until Tampa. Ricochet punched his ticket to this title opportunity by winning a triple threat match against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley on the Feb. 3 edition of Raw. Lesnar immediately ran to the ring and delivered an F-5 to the new challenger. For extra spice, it was a Ricochet low blow to Lesnar during the Royal Rumble that set up Drew McIntyre being able to deliver the Claymore Kick that eliminated the champion from the match.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- New Day (c) vs. John Morrison & The Miz: Morrison returned to WWE and immediately reunited with Miz, reforming a team that has held tag gold in the past. The two began to immediately mix things up with New Day members Kofi Kingston and Big E before winning a four-way match on Jan. 31 to become the No. 1 contenders for Super ShowDown.

King Corbin vs. Roman Reigns (Steel cage match): Corbin demanded one last match with Reigns while insisting he would have won their falls count anywhere match at Royal Rumble had The Usos not gotten involved. Reigns accepted the challenge and made it known the match would take place in a cage to prevent either man from outside help. The match was later confirmed to be set for Super ShowDown.

Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match -- Rusev vs. R-Truth vs. AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Erick Rowan vs. Bobby Lashley: A random assortment of wrestlers have been thrown together into a gauntlet match for the Tuwaiq Trophy. This is the latest gimmick prize to be featured on the Saudi shows, joining the likes of the Greatest Royal Rumble as well as the tag and singles versions of the World Cup.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 predictions

Intercontinental Championship -- Braun Strowman (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: After Strowman won the title from Nakamura, it seemed clear a rematch would take place. On the Feb. 7 edition of SmackDown, Sami Zayn requested a "respectful rematch" before The Revival attacked Strowman from behind as the new champ accepted. The date for the rematch has yet to be confirmed.

Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders vs. Seth Rollins & AOP: There may be another entrant into the match on both sides, with Buddy Murphy and Samoa Joe as possibilities -- though the status of Joe remains up in the air. Owens teamed with The Viking Raiders against Murphy and AOP on the Feb. 3 edition of Raw, and things broke down further later in the night when the two teams again brawled during Rollins' loss to Ricochet. That action could be used to set up some sort of six-man tag with a stipulation in Saudi Arabia.

Hulk Hogan appearance: The Hogan rumors have been floating around for a while, and make plenty of sense given Hogan's involvement in Crown Jewel. The relationship between WWE and KSI has been strongly focused on WWE trotting out legends, seemingly at the country's insistence.