2020 WWE Super ShowDown predictions, card, matches, start time, date, location, PPV preview

Before we arrive at the premier destination of WrestleMania 36 on Sunday, April 5 in Tampa, another major stadium show will be taking over the WWE spotlight. WWE makes its latest return trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to present the latest edition of the Super ShowDown event as the "Showcase of the Immortals" inches closer. Super ShowDown takes place on Thursday, Feb. 27 from International Arena at The Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show is scheduled to begin at noon ET and will stream live on the WWE Network.

Let's take a look at our predictions ahead of the WWE Super ShowDown event.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 predictions

Universal Championship -- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Goldberg: It's a true shame we weren't given more interaction between The Fiend and Goldberg in the lead-up to this event; bsurdity is highly undervalued in wrestling. This isn't a long-term return to the ring for Goldberg, and I can't believe they're willing to burn the mystique of The Fiend by even briefly entertaining the idea of a Goldberg win. Pick: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt retains the title

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Ricochet: There's not really any mystery on who wins this match. WWE could pull the ultimate shock of a Ricochet upset that gets avenged by Lesnar in short order the next night on Raw, but that's not going to happen. Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre is the plan at WrestleMania, that much has been made crystal clear. Pick: Brock Lesnar retains the title

Raw Tag Team Championship -- Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits: The Street Profits are too good to be saddled with the role of Raw "hosts" they served for months. Getting mixed into the issues with Rollins, Kevin Owens and other main event-level talent has really allowed them to shine. Still, it's too soon to take the tag titles off Rollins & Murphy. Pick: Seth Rollins & Murphy retain the titles

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The New Day (c) vs. The Miz & John Morrison: New Day are always entertaining, but this run as tag champs has felt very flat. That may be due to missing the dynamic Xavier Woods brings to the group. But spicing up the tag division on SmackDown seems like a good idea, and The Usos have issues with Miz & Morrison and can provide the duo's first rivalry as champions. Pick: The Miz & John Morrison win the titles

King Corbin vs. Roman Reigns (Steel cage match): Like finding a Tupperware full of chili in the back of your refrigerator and hoping if you dump enough salt in it you can cover up the funky taste of something you should have thrown out a long time ago, WWE is tossing this moldy rivalry in a cage. There have been plenty of "right times" to end the issues between Corbin and Reigns, and just as many points of "that's enough, just end this." But it's time for "The Big Dog" to get the win and finally, truly put this feud in the past. Pick: Roman Reigns wins

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Naomi: Last year at Crown Jewel, Natalya and Lacey Evans made history by being the first women to compete in a WWE match in Saudi Arabia. Just four months later now, there will be a women's title defense in the KSA. It's certainly progress, though your mileage may vary on how meaningful or authentic that progress is. In a match that is supposed to represent a great inspirational moment, putting Bayley over feels like it doesn't line up with the larger idea. But it's hard to imagine using this show to end Bayley's lengthy run as champion with WrestleMania right around the corner. Pick: Bayley retains the title

Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match -- Rey Mysterio vs. R-Truth vs. AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Erick Rowan vs. Bobby Lashley: These matches are always a little difficult to predict based on the uncertainty of what the point even is. Shane McMahon became "Best in the World," The O.C. became "The Best Tag Team in the World" and that led to ... what? Both mentioning it in passing since those trips to Saudi Arabia. All we can do is follow the breadcrumbs left on the Feb. 24 edition of Raw where Styles talked about winning the match -- which would match him with his O.C. teammates as KSA gauntlet match winners -- and then immediately bring that new achievement into a rivalry with Aleister Black. Pick: AJ Styles wins

Mansoor vs. Dolph Ziggler: Mansoor is a staple of the WWE shows in Saudi Arabia. At Super ShowDown last year, Mansoor won the 50-man battle royal and his promos in the country have become one of the brightest spots on these shows. Ziggler is a great hand to make Mansoor look fantastic while keeping the local crowd happy. Pick: Mansoor wins

Humberto Carrillo vs. Angel Garza: The family rivalry between these two will continue after Garza got a win on the latest edition of Raw. I'm expecting Zelina Vega will not be by Garza's side for the rematch in Saudi Arabia. That lack of outside help for Garza may tilt things in Carrillo's favor. Pick: Humberto Carrillo wins

The O.C. vs. The Viking Raiders (Kickoff show): The O.C. won the title of "Best Tag Team in the World" in Saudi Arabia, which largely means nothing. Both teams are regularly featured on Raw, but the Viking Raiders are mixed up in a main event angle. Pick: The Viking Raiders win