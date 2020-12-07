The final WWE pay-per-view of the year goes down on Sunday, Dec. 20 from inside the ThunderDome in Orlando's Amway Center. The event is not only the final PPV of 2020 but sets the stage for January's Royal Rumble and the kickoff to WrestleMania season.

The event traditionally features one or two Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches along with tables matches, ladder matches and other gimmick bouts including the same weapons as featured in the eponymous match. The stage is still being set for the event and many more matches are set to be made official in the coming weeks, along with the stipulations assigned to those matchups.

The show will stream live on WWE Network beginning at 7 p.m. ET following a one-hour kickoff show at 6 p.m.

Let's have a look below at what we know -- and what we expect -- for WWE TLC.

WWE TLC card

WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles (TLC Match): Styles punched his ticket to a title shot by winning a mini-tournament, defeating Riddle and Keith Lee in the triple threat semifinal match. McIntyre looks to be done with Randy Orton (for now) but is still dealing with the threat of Mr. Money in the Bank, The Miz. In addition, Sheamus has seemed close to turning on McIntyre and could play a factor either in the build to TLC or in the match itself.

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens (TLC Match): After a blistering performance by Owens on the Nov. 27 edition of SmackDown in beating down Jey Uso while demanding Reigns come out to face him, it was clear this match was going to happen. Owens eventually threw down the challenge for not only a match but a TLC match and Reigns agreed -- though he declined to let Owens get his hands on him ahead of the bout.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella: Carmella attacked Banks for several weeks in a row, leading Banks to eventually grant a title shot at the pay-per-view. Carmella's angle is that while Banks has had to work hard for everything in her career, Carmella simply walked into the Performance Center and became a star, having a longer title reign than all of Banks' reigns combined.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton: This story has done a lot of calling back to the feud between the two in 2017, a feud that was largely a meme-creating disaster. Still, Orton burned down the Wyatt compound in 2017 and that has provided some fodder for the storytelling here -- the House of Horrors match from the same year, not so much. Orton has found The Fiend's weakness in threatening an attack on Alexa Bliss. WWE has created a sort of standard path for Wyatt feuds where you get one match with Wyatt in his standard "personality" before another in the following month where The Fiend emerges. That seemed like the route WWE would go with this match to stretch things out to Royal Rumble, but they instead have announced that it will be "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in action.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & Lana (Tables Match): Jax and Baszler had tormented Lana, putting her through the announce table as a weekly ritual for more than two months. Lana then was the fluke sole survivor in the women's Survivor Series elimination match, infuriating Jax. She then teamed with Asuka for two weeks to score wins over Jax and Baszler on Raw. Given the prevalence of tables in the story and the ability of fluke table spots being a solid way to protect the loser, it feels almost certain that we will see this upgraded to a tables match before the pay-per-view.

WWE TLC predictions

United States Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle: Lashley attacked Riddle after Riddle tried -- and failed -- for the second week to impress MVP with his business ideas. After being locked in The Hurt Lock by Lashley, Riddle will likely want to get square in the ring. The Hurt Business is a big obstacle to overcome for Riddle, but there are signs of fractures within the group after seeing Cedric Alexander celebrate a victory, leaving MVP and Shelton Benjamin in the ring alone and confused.

Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso: Bryan is one of those men who has been under assault from Uso at the direction of Reigns. The two have traded victories in very good matches, and Bryan still seems to be focused on Uso and the devil on his shoulder. It seems like Bryan is being positioned as the next big rival for Reigns, and beating Uso again gets to that match at Royal Rumble or after.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The New Day (c) vs. The Hurt Business (Ladder Match): Things are clearly not over between The New Day and The Hurt Business. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been getting the better of Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, but the Hurt Business members have gotten in their own wins as well. In looking for a straight ladder match on the card, this match features four wrestlers who are perfect choices for a high spot heavy battle.