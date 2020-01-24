2020 WWE Worlds Collide card, NXT vs. NXT UK matches, start time, date, location

WWE Royal Rumble weekend has nearly arrived, which means the night before one of the most important events of the year, the superstars of NXT will be showcased. That NXT showcase will be a little different, though. No NXT TakeOver event will be taking place in the Royal Rumble host city, rather we'll see the stars of NXT and NXT UK clash for brand bragging rights at the WWE Worlds Collide event. WWE Worlds Collide takes place on Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Toyota Center in Houston. The show begins at 7 p.m. ET and will stream live on the WWE Network.

The Worlds Collide show will be headlined with a battle featuring two of the most dominant factions in the entire company, while the NXT women's championship will be up for grabs as part of the loaded match card that features some contests that can be best described as "dream matches."

Let's have a look now at everything we can expect from WWE Worlds Collide during the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble weekend.

2020 WWE Worlds Collide matches

Undisputed Era vs. Imperium: This was the first announced match for the Worlds Collide event, giving fans a serious hook to tune in right from the jump. NXT champion Adam Cole and Co. fired the first shot by taking out Imperium after WALTER successfully defended the NXT UK championship at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II. Imperium did not immediately retaliate during the most recent episode of NXT on USA, but with one more live NXT show set before Worlds Collide, WALTER and his men could still provide a devastating answer a few days before this matchup takes place.

NXT Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Toni Storm: This is an interesting match not just because it features two of the most talented female competitors in the company, but also because there's some history here. Ripley was the first-ever NXT UK women's champion, and her reign was eventually brought to an end by Storm. On the heels of Storm unsuccessfully attempting to regain the NXT UK women's title in Blackpool, she'll be out to see if history can repeat itself against the rapidly rising Ripley.

Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov: If there is a matchup one should choose to steal the show in Houston -- quite possibly over the entire weekend -- then this one fits the bill. Balor has found new life upon his return to NXT and subsequent heel turn, while Dragunov will continue to make a name for himself as a highly-touted singles prospect to watch in the future.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship -- Angel Garza (c) vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks: What a tall task new cruiserweight champion Garza has on his hands in this one. This should be an exciting contest between four incredibly talented NXT superstars. Might even be good as a solid opening match to get the crowd going in Houston.

#DIY vs. Moustache Mountain: Another reason you can certainly call this a dream card. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will reunite for at least one night in Houston to face off with fellow former NXT tag team champions Trent Seven and Tyler Bate in another bout that has the sure chance to contend for match of the night honors.

Mia Yim vs. Kay Lee Ray (Kickoff show): NXT UK women's champion Ray and Yim aren't exactly strangers as both participated in the first-ever women's War Games match at NXT TakeOver: WarGames last year. Ray was a member of Shayna Baszler's team while Yim was on Rhea Ripley's winning side. Now the two meet in the kickoff match of Worlds Collide, looking to prove singles supremacy.