2020 WWE Worlds Collide start time, live stream, card, matches, watch online, WWE Network
All the information you need to watch the WWE Worlds Collide pay-per-view on Saturday night
With the Royal Rumble just one day away, one of the biggest weekends on the WWE calendar kicks off when NXT battles NXT UK at the WWE Worlds Collide pay-per-view. The event serves as a replacement for what had traditionally been a slot taken up by NXT TakeOver events, but the NXT brand's move to USA has also brought along a change in the way TakeOver events are approached. That doesn't mean fans will be treated to a lower-tier of action, however, as Worlds Collide is loaded with intriguing and unique matches between the two NXT brands.
Saturday night will see the top factions from each brand face off in the night's main event when UK's Imperium meets Undisputed Era. Two titles will also be on the line during the evening as Rhea Ripley puts the NXT women's title on the line against Toni Storm and Angel Garza puts the cruiserweight championship up against Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks.
Watch 2020 WWE Worlds Collide
Date: Saturday, Jan. 25
Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6:30 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
2020 WWE Worlds Collide match card
- Undisputed Era vs. Imperium
- NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Toni Storm
- Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov
- NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Angel Garza (c) vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks
- #DIY vs. Moustache Mountain
- Mia Yim vs. Kay Lee Ray (Kickoff show)
-
Raw recap: Title change on RR go-home
A sub-par edition of Raw leading into the Royal Rumble did provide us with a surprising tag...