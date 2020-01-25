2020 WWE Worlds Collide start time, live stream, card, matches, watch online, WWE Network

With the Royal Rumble just one day away, one of the biggest weekends on the WWE calendar kicks off when NXT battles NXT UK at the WWE Worlds Collide pay-per-view. The event serves as a replacement for what had traditionally been a slot taken up by NXT TakeOver events, but the NXT brand's move to USA has also brought along a change in the way TakeOver events are approached. That doesn't mean fans will be treated to a lower-tier of action, however, as Worlds Collide is loaded with intriguing and unique matches between the two NXT brands.

Saturday night will see the top factions from each brand face off in the night's main event when UK's Imperium meets Undisputed Era. Two titles will also be on the line during the evening as Rhea Ripley puts the NXT women's title on the line against Toni Storm and Angel Garza puts the cruiserweight championship up against Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks.

Date: Saturday, Jan. 25

Location: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6:30 p.m.)

2020 WWE Worlds Collide match card