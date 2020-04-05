2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 live stream, watch online, start time, matches, card, WWE Network

Wrestling fans are witnessing history this weekend as WWE's signature WrestleMania event goes down over the course of two nights, with the show being billed as "too big for just one night." The reality, though, is that this year's WrestleMania 36 showcase is a product of the current global coronavirus pandemic, having been pre-taped in the empty WWE Performance Center in recent weeks as the world has struggled to adapt to the rapidly-spreading disease.

The event was stacked with 18 matches, and nine of those played out on Saturday during the first night of action. Despite the less-than-ideal setting, Saturday's matches provided about as much as you could ask for from WrestleMania given the circumstances. Now it's time to move on to Night 2, which features four title matches and a battle inside the Firefly Fun House.

Below you will find all the information you need for WWE's biggest show of the year in the most unique circumstances ever.

Watch WWE WrestleMania 36

Dates: Sunday, April 5

Location: WWE Performance Center -- Orlando, Florida

Start times: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff shows start at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2 match card