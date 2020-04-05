2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 live stream, watch online, start time, matches, card, WWE Network
All the information you need to watch the two-night WWE WrestleMania 36 extravaganza this weekend
Wrestling fans are witnessing history this weekend as WWE's signature WrestleMania event goes down over the course of two nights, with the show being billed as "too big for just one night." The reality, though, is that this year's WrestleMania 36 showcase is a product of the current global coronavirus pandemic, having been pre-taped in the empty WWE Performance Center in recent weeks as the world has struggled to adapt to the rapidly-spreading disease.
The event was stacked with 18 matches, and nine of those played out on Saturday during the first night of action. Despite the less-than-ideal setting, Saturday's matches provided about as much as you could ask for from WrestleMania given the circumstances. Now it's time to move on to Night 2, which features four title matches and a battle inside the Firefly Fun House.
Below you will find all the information you need for WWE's biggest show of the year in the most unique circumstances ever.
Watch WWE WrestleMania 36
Dates: Sunday, April 5
Location: WWE Performance Center -- Orlando, Florida
Start times: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff shows start at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2 match card
- WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)
- John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Funhouse Match)
- NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks (Elimination Match)
- Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Austin Theory & Angel Garza
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
- Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Natalya vs. Liv Morgan (Kickoff Show)
