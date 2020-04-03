2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 live stream, watch online, start times, card, matches, WWE Network

History will be made this weekend as WWE's signature WrestleMania event will take place over the course of two nights on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 with the promotion billing the show as "too big for just one night." In reality, WrestleMania 36 is a product of the current global coronavirus pandemic, having been pre-taped in the empty WWE Performance Center in recent weeks as the world has struggled to adapt to the rapidly-spreading disease.

The event currently has 16 matches announced, though a specific card order and which matches will take place on specific nights have not been announced. But there are plenty of matches that still have the big WrestleMania feel, including Edge's return to singles competition in a last man standing match with Randy Orton, The Undertaker battling AJ Styles and WWE champion Brock Lesnar defending his title against 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre.

There are likely to be plenty of surprises over the two nights of action as well. Below you will find all the information you need for WWE's biggest show of the year in the most unique circumstances ever.

Watch WWE WrestleMania 36

Dates: Saturday, April 4, Sunday, April 5

Location: WWE Performance Center -- Orlando, Florida

Start times: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff shows start at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

WWE WrestleMania 36 match card