2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 live stream, watch online, start times, card, matches, WWE Network
All the information you need to watch the two-night WWE WrestleMania 36 extravaganza this weekend
History will be made this weekend as WWE's signature WrestleMania event will take place over the course of two nights on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 with the promotion billing the show as "too big for just one night." In reality, WrestleMania 36 is a product of the current global coronavirus pandemic, having been pre-taped in the empty WWE Performance Center in recent weeks as the world has struggled to adapt to the rapidly-spreading disease.
The event currently has 16 matches announced, though a specific card order and which matches will take place on specific nights have not been announced. But there are plenty of matches that still have the big WrestleMania feel, including Edge's return to singles competition in a last man standing match with Randy Orton, The Undertaker battling AJ Styles and WWE champion Brock Lesnar defending his title against 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre.
There are likely to be plenty of surprises over the two nights of action as well. Below you will find all the information you need for WWE's biggest show of the year in the most unique circumstances ever.
Watch WWE WrestleMania 36
Dates: Saturday, April 4, Sunday, April 5
Location: WWE Performance Center -- Orlando, Florida
Start times: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff shows start at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
WWE WrestleMania 36 match card
- Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. TBA
- WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
- The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match)
- John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Funhouse Match)
- Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing Match)
- Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
- NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina (Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match)
- Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship (Ladder Match): The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos
- Raw Tag Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza & Austin Theory
- Elias vs. King Corbin
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
- Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
- Women's Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
