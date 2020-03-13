2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 matches, card, coronavirus plans, date, rumors, predictions, start time, location

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads and more and more large gatherings, sporting events and leagues as a whole are either canceled or delayed, one question is on the mind of every WWE fan: What will happen with WrestleMania 36? As host city Tampa continues to explore options, Florida's governor has pushed for mass gatherings to be put on hold in the state and the United States government has issued travel restrictions. Still, WWE has stated it intends on moving ahead as planned -- though they are placing contingency plans in place.

"While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues," a WWE statement read. "The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay."

The pandemic has forced some changes for WWE already, with the March 13 edition of SmackDown being moved from Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

In any event, WrestleMania 36 on Sunday, April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa remains as scheduled. The event is currently slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET and stream live on the WWE Network with the kickoff show beginning the festivities two hours prior at 5 p.m. So let's have a look now at what we know -- and what we think may happen -- about the WrestleMania 36 card with the event still scheduled to take place.

WWE WrestleMania 36 matches

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: McIntyre shockingly won the Royal Rumble after having established himself as a threat by ending Lesnar's dominant run in the 30-man match. As McIntyre continued staring down Lesnar while the champ stewed outside of the ring following his elimination, a showdown between the two seemed inevitable. On the Jan. 27 edition of Raw, McIntyre called the shot he earned by winning the Rumble, saying he chose Lesnar for WrestleMania.

Universal Championship -- Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns: What seemed certain to be a showdown between Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt took a hard turn at Super ShowDown when Goldberg destroyed Wyatt to win the universal title. On the Feb. 28 edition of SmackDown, Goldberg asked "Who's next?" and Reigns declared "I am." Later that night, the match was announced as official for WrestleMania.

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt: The night after Wyatt lost the universal title to Goldberg, Cena returned to SmackDown, claiming he didn't want to perform at WrestleMania because he hadn't earned that spot this year. Before he could leave, The Fiend showed up behind him and pointed to the WrestleMania sign, drawing a tip of the cap from Cena and making the match official.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler: After Baszler brutally attacked Lynch on Raw, biting her neck and drawing "blood," this pairing seemed fairly academic. Baszler made it official at Elimination Chamber when she easily ran through the opposition to earn the title shot. Now, the two will likely engage in weeks of aggression on Raw before meeting in Tampa.

NXT Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: On the Feb. 3 Raw, Flair dismissed the Raw and SmackDown titles and respective holders as championships she has held and opponents she has beaten. While Flair was saying she still wants to hold "all the gold," she was interrupted by NXT champ Ripley, who threw down a challenge while pointing out Flair had not yet beaten her -- and noting that she held a pinfall win over Flair prior to Survivor Series. Flair did not accept the match at first, but she did take out Ripley at NXT TakeOver: Portland a few weeks later to make it official.

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles: Styles has been ranting about his ability to take out anyone -- including legends from the past. That led to Undertaker's surprise entrance into the Super ShowDown gauntlet match where he pinned Styles after a single chokeslam. The days of Undertaker tearing the building down at WrestleMania are over, but he'll forever be a big attraction for the annual event. Undertaker returned again at Elimination Chamber, attacking Styles to help Aleister Black win a no disqualification match, and the next night, Styles threw down the WrestleMania challenge and the two will have a contract signing on the March 16 Raw.

WWE WrestleMania 36 predictions

Edge vs. Randy Orton: Edge's return at the Royal Rumble was truly shocking, and his decision to beat Orton to the punch on turning and eliminating him before "The Viper" could strike was a good moment. While Orton retribution was inevitable, the level of violence shown when he brutalized Edge the next night on Raw was shocking in its own right, and this is going to be a huge match on the WrestleMania card.

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins: After Rollins built up followers and brutally took out Owens, it seemed a new force had emerged to be the driving hand of Raw. Owens has become a constant thorn in Rollins' side, however, costing Rollins and Murphy the Raw tag titles against The Street Profits before again causing a distraction in the rematch at Elimination Chamber. A singles showdown on a big stage is necessary after months of build between the two Raw superstars.

Intercontinental Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Braun Strowman: In a shocking twist, Zayn pinned Strowman in a handicap match at Elimination Chamber to become champion. For months, Strowman has failed to get his hands on Zayn only to lose his first singles title to him. A singles showdown at WrestleMania seems in order.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: An annual tradition that has mattered less as the years have gone on, one man will win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and briefly carry around the trophy. But who gets that potential bump is very much up in the air.

Women's Battle Royal: This will be the third year for the women's battle royal after Naomi and Carmella won the two previous years. Just like "The Andre," expect to see this on the kickoff show.