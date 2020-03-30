2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 matches, card, coronavirus plans, dates, location, start time, rumors

WrestleMania 36 was in jeopardy for a short time as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the globe, but ultimately, WWE decided that the show must go on with the resources at its disposal. Originally slated to take place on Sunday, April 5 at Raymond James Stadium, WrestleMania 36 -- set to be hosted by former NFL superstar Rob Gronkowski -- will now go down this coming weekend with a majority of the show emanating from an empty WWE Performance Center.

What's more, given the unfortunate circumstances, WrestleMania 36 has transformed into a two-night event. This year's "Showcase of the Immortals" will go down on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 with both shows scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. Both nights of WrestleMania 36 action will stream live on the WWE Network while also being made available for traditional pay-per-view purchase.

NOTE: The matches below are officially advertised by WWE to take place on the WrestleMania 36 card as of this time. Reported changes were forced to be made to the card during the recent Performance Center tapings, though they've not yet been recognized by WWE.

WWE WrestleMania 36 matches

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: McIntyre shockingly won the Royal Rumble after having established himself as a threat by ending Lesnar's dominant run in the 30-man match. As McIntyre continued staring down Lesnar while the champ stewed outside of the ring following his elimination, a showdown between the two seemed inevitable. On the Jan. 27 edition of Raw, McIntyre called the shot he earned by winning the Rumble, saying he chose Lesnar for WrestleMania.

Universal Championship -- Goldberg (c) vs. TBD: While it first surfaced as a report late last week that Roman Reigns had pulled out of his universal championship match prior to the WrestleMania 36 tapings, he confirmed his absence in a recent Instagram post. It's expected that Goldberg will still defend the universal title, and some outlets have even reported on the replacement opponent, though WWE has not confirmed anything as of this time.

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing): Edge's return at the Royal Rumble was truly shocking, and his decision to beat Orton to the punch on turning and eliminating him before "The Viper" could strike was a good moment. While Orton retribution was inevitable, the level of violence shown when he brutalized Edge the next night on Raw was shocking in its own right, and his later RKO of Edge's wife Beth Phoenix only raised the stakes.

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (Firefly Funhouse Match): The night after Wyatt lost the universal title to Goldberg, Cena returned to SmackDown, claiming he didn't want to perform at WrestleMania because he hadn't earned that spot this year. Before he could leave, The Fiend showed up behind him and pointed to the WrestleMania sign, drawing a tip of the cap from Cena and making the match official. During the March 27 SmackDown, Wyatt challenged Cena to a Firefly Funhouse match, and it's likely that Cena will accept.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler: After Baszler brutally attacked Lynch on Raw, biting her neck and drawing "blood," this pairing seemed fairly academic. Baszler made it official at Elimination Chamber when she easily ran through the opposition to earn the title shot. Now, the two will likely engage in weeks of aggression on Raw before meeting in Tampa.

NXT Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: On the Feb. 3 Raw, Flair dismissed the Raw and SmackDown titles and respective holders as championships she has held and opponents she has beaten. While Flair was saying she still wants to hold "all the gold," she was interrupted by NXT champ Ripley, who threw down a challenge while pointing out Flair had not yet beaten her -- and noting that she held a pinfall win over Flair prior to Survivor Series. Flair did not accept the match at first, but she did take out Ripley at NXT TakeOver: Portland a few weeks later to make it official.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks: Paige announced the match during the March 20 edition of SmackDown at the Performance Center. As Bayley and Banks continued to mock her, she continually added opponents to the match until the surprise twist of Banks being the final challenger, pitting the friends against each other on the biggest show of the year.

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard Match): Styles has been ranting about his ability to take out anyone -- including legends from the past. That led to Undertaker's surprise entrance into the Super ShowDown gauntlet match where he pinned Styles after a single chokeslam. The days of Undertaker tearing the building down at WrestleMania are over, but he'll forever be a big attraction for the annual event. Undertaker returned again at Elimination Chamber, attacking Styles to help Aleister Black win a no disqualification match, and the next night, Styles threw down the WrestleMania challenge and the two signed the contract to make it official on the March 16 edition of Raw. On March 23, Styles changed the match to a "boneyard match," though rules for that were not explained.

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins: After Rollins built up followers and brutally took out Owens, it seemed a new force had emerged to be the driving hand of Raw. Owens has become a constant thorn in Rollins' side, however, costing Rollins and Murphy the Raw tag titles against The Street Profits before again causing a distraction in the rematch at Elimination Chamber. Things continued to escalate between the two before Owens took Rollins' challenge of a match "any time, any place" to throw down the terms of a match at WrestleMania.

Intercontinental Championship -- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan: During a recent edition of SmackDown, Bryan challenged Zayn to face both he and Drew Gulak at WrestleMania with the intercontinental title on the line. Zayn countered with the stipulation that if Gulak can defeat Shinsuke Nakamura, then he will put his title on the line against Bryan at WrestleMania. Gulak was victorious in his quest, earning the title shot for Bryan in the process.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza: The assumption in the lead-up to WrestleMania has been that we could see a fatal 4-way for the United States title featuring some of the top mid-card talent on Raw. Well, that won't be happening as WWE announced that the champion Andrade will be teaming up with Garza to challenge Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins for the Raw tag team titles at WrestleMania.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The New Day vs. The Usos (Ladder Match): The New Day and The Usos recently renewed their rivalry for a chance to become No. 1 contenders, and after interference from the champs, both teams were given the opportunity in the ladder match setting. However, this match will likely not come to fruition as PW Insider reported on Friday that The Miz did not take part in the WrestleMania 36 taping after heading home with an illness.

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley: Much like the Raw tag team title match, this showdown was announced out of nowhere just hours prior to the March 23 edition of Raw. Seems Lashley will be the next big singles win for Black, who's continuing to build into one of the top stars on the red brand.

Elias vs. King Corbin: The two have had issues for several weeks, but on the March 20 SmackDown, WrestleMania was thrown into the mix. After Corbin interrupted Rob Gronkowski, Elias tossed him from the ring and Gronkowski said he was "advocating" for the two to have a match at WrestleMania.

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler: The beef between these two has just continually escalated in recent weeks, with Mandy Rose placed firmly in the middle as the root of the issue. During SmackDown, Ziggler laid down the challenge to Otis, saying that he wanted to embarrass him as Rose looks on.