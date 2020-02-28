2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 matches, card, date, location, rumors, PPV predictions, start time

We're cruising down the Road to WrestleMania 36, as the most important event on the WWE calendar every year is upon us. The Royal Rumble has come and gone -- with Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair punching their tickets to world title matches -- and so has WWE's latest venture into Saudi Arabia for the latest Super ShowDown event. All that's left now is the Elimination Chamber event set to take place in Philadelphia, then our attention can turn solely toward the "Showcase of the Immortals."

WWE WrestleMania 36 goes down on Sunday, April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The main show will begin at 7 p.m. ET and stream live on the WWE Network, with the kickoff show beginning the festivities at 5 p.m. So let's have a look now at the WrestleMania 36 matches that have been confirmed as well as break down what else could be added to the match card.

WWE WrestleMania 36 matches

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: McIntyre shockingly won the Royal Rumble after having established himself as a threat by ending Lesnar's dominant run in the 30-man match. As McIntyre continued staring down Lesnar while the champ stewed outside of the ring following his elimination, a showdown between the two seemed inevitable. On the Jan. 27 edition of Raw, McIntyre called the shot he earned by winning the Rumble, saying he chose Lesnar for WrestleMania.

NXT Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: On the Feb. 3 Raw, Flair dismissed the Raw and SmackDown titles and respective holders as championships she has held and opponents she has beaten. While Flair was saying she still wants to hold "all the gold," she was interrupted by NXT champ Ripley, who threw down a challenge while pointing out Flair had not yet beaten her -- and noting that she held a pinfall win over Flair prior to Survivor Series. Flair did not accept the match at first, but she did take out Ripley at NXT TakeOver: Portland a few weeks later to make it official.

WWE WrestleMania 36 predictions

Universal Championship -- Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns: What seemed certain to be a showdown between Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt took a hard turn at Super ShowDown when Goldberg destroyed Wyatt to win the universal title. There's still plenty of time for the title to change hands again and end up back with The Fiend, but for now, it looks like Reigns vs. Goldberg in Tampa.

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles: Styles has been ranting about his ability to take out anyone -- including legends from the past. That led to Undertaker's surprise entrance into the Super ShowDown gauntlet match where he pinned Styles after a single chokeslam. The days of Undertaker tearing the building down at WrestleMania are over, but he'll forever be a big attraction for the annual event.

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt: Cena is set to return on the Feb. 28 edition of SmackDown, and his future will immediately become a little more clear. But Wyatt seems a good play in the wake of his title loss. Wyatt serves as a sort of crazy counterpoint to Cena's overflowing positivity, and there is history between the two with Cena controversially going over a fresh Wyatt character at WrestleMania 30 in 2014.

Edge vs. Randy Orton: Edge's return at the Royal Rumble was truly shocking, and his decision to beat Orton to the punch on turning and eliminating him before "The Viper" could strike was a good moment. While Orton retribution was inevitable, the level of violence shown when he brutalized Edge the next night on Raw was shocking in its own right, and this is going to be a huge match on the WrestleMania card.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: An annual tradition that has mattered less as the years have gone on, one man will win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and briefly carry around the trophy. But who gets that potential bump is very much up in the air.

Women's Battle Royal: This will be the third year for the women's battle royal after Naomi and Carmella won the two previous years. Just like "The Andre," expect to see this on the kickoff show.