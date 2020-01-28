2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 matches, card, date, location, start time, rumors, PPV predictions

WWE is on The Road to WrestleMania 36, which means the biggest stars and the biggest matches are ready to take the biggest stage in professional wrestling. With Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair having won their respective Royal Rumble matches, the picture of the card has begun to be painted, but there's still much more to learn in the coming weeks. We know that McIntyre will face WWE champion Brock Lesnar in one of the show's main events after he made the challenge official the night after the Rumble on Raw. But there are still plenty of fair conclusions to draw leading into WrestleMania based on how things have played out in recent weeks and months on what may be in store for the event.

WWE WrestleMania 36 goes down on Sunday, April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The main show will begin at 7 p.m. ET and stream live on the WWE Network, with the kickoff show beginning the festivities at 5 p.m. So let's have a look now at the WrestleMania 36 matches that have been confirmed as well as break down what else could be added to the match card.

WWE WrestleMania 36 matches

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: McIntyre shockingly won the Royal Rumble after having established himself as a threat by ending Lesnar's dominant run in the match. As McIntyre continued staring down Lesnar while the champ stewed outside of the ring following his elimination, a showdown between the two seemed almost inevitable. On the Jan. 27 edition of Raw, McIntyre called the shot he earned by winning the Rumble, saying he chose Lesnar for WrestleMania.

WWE WrestleMania 36 predictions

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: Flair can call her own shot for WrestleMania, having won the 2020 women's Royal Rumble. Current SmackDown champ Bayley remains an option, but that match doesn't feel like it holds up as a main-event level match given Bayley's positioning. Lynch vs. Flair, as played out as it may be, is an option WWE has proven faith in. There is also a strong outside chance Flair could challenge NXT women's champ Rhea Ripley. It's a fresh matchup, and would be an unexpected choice that further cements NXT as an equal "third brand" rather than a standalone "minor league."

Universal Championship -- "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Roman Reigns: Reigns failing to win the Royal Rumble came as a shock to many, and leaves a degree of question on if he will challenge Wyatt for the title at WrestleMania. After all, McIntyre eliminating Lesnar may have been enough to make that match happen on its own. But Reigns vs. Wyatt feels inevitable at this point, and other options on the SmackDown roster don't feel as strong as potential challengers to Wyatt currently.

Edge vs. Randy Orton: Edge's return at the Royal Rumble was truly shocking, and his decision to beat Orton to the punch on turning and eliminating him before "The Viper" could strike was a good moment. While Orton retribution was inevitable, the level of violence shown when he brutalized Edge the next night on Raw was shocking in its own right, and this is going to be a huge match on the WrestleMania card.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: An annual tradition that has mattered less as the years have gone on, one man will win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and briefly carry around the trophy. But who gets that potential bump is very much up in the air.

Women's Battle Royal: This will be the third year for the women's battle royal after Naomi and Carmella won the two previous years. Just like "The Andre," expect to see this on the kickoff show.