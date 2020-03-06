2020 WWE WrestleMania 36 matches, card, rumors, date, location, PPV predictions, start time

We're steadily traveling down the Road to WrestleMania 36, with the premier event on the WWE calendar just around the corner. With WrestleMania fast approaching, the card is beginning to fill out on weekly television as we already have two matches for the men's world titles set, while a multi-time Raw and SmackDown women's champion has her sights set on shaking up the NXT landscape on the grandest stage of 'em all.

WWE WrestleMania 36 goes down on Sunday, April 5 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The main show will begin at 7 p.m. ET and stream live on the WWE Network, with the kickoff show beginning the festivities at 5 p.m. So let's have a look now at the WrestleMania 36 matches that have been confirmed as well as break down what else could be added to the match card.

WWE WrestleMania 36 matches

WWE Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: McIntyre shockingly won the Royal Rumble after having established himself as a threat by ending Lesnar's dominant run in the 30-man match. As McIntyre continued staring down Lesnar while the champ stewed outside of the ring following his elimination, a showdown between the two seemed inevitable. On the Jan. 27 edition of Raw, McIntyre called the shot he earned by winning the Rumble, saying he chose Lesnar for WrestleMania.

Universal Championship -- Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns: What seemed certain to be a showdown between Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt took a hard turn at Super ShowDown when Goldberg destroyed Wyatt to win the universal title. On the Feb. 28 edition of SmackDown, Goldberg asked "Who's next?" and Reigns declared "I am." Later that night, the match was announced as official for WrestleMania.

John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt: The night after Wyatt lost the universal title to Goldberg, Cena returned to SmackDown, claiming he didn't want to perform at WrestleMania because he hadn't earned that spot this year. Before he could leave, The Fiend showed up behind him and pointed to the WrestleMania sign, drawing a tip of the cap from Cena and making the match official.

NXT Women's Championship -- Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: On the Feb. 3 Raw, Flair dismissed the Raw and SmackDown titles and respective holders as championships she has held and opponents she has beaten. While Flair was saying she still wants to hold "all the gold," she was interrupted by NXT champ Ripley, who threw down a challenge while pointing out Flair had not yet beaten her -- and noting that she held a pinfall win over Flair prior to Survivor Series. Flair did not accept the match at first, but she did take out Ripley at NXT TakeOver: Portland a few weeks later to make it official.

WWE WrestleMania 36 predictions

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles: Styles has been ranting about his ability to take out anyone -- including legends from the past. That led to Undertaker's surprise entrance into the Super ShowDown gauntlet match where he pinned Styles after a single chokeslam. The days of Undertaker tearing the building down at WrestleMania are over, but he'll forever be a big attraction for the annual event.

Edge vs. Randy Orton: Edge's return at the Royal Rumble was truly shocking, and his decision to beat Orton to the punch on turning and eliminating him before "The Viper" could strike was a good moment. While Orton retribution was inevitable, the level of violence shown when he brutalized Edge the next night on Raw was shocking in its own right, and this is going to be a huge match on the WrestleMania card.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: An annual tradition that has mattered less as the years have gone on, one man will win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and briefly carry around the trophy. But who gets that potential bump is very much up in the air.

Women's Battle Royal: This will be the third year for the women's battle royal after Naomi and Carmella won the two previous years. Just like "The Andre," expect to see this on the kickoff show.