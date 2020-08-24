When WWE made the interesting decision to hold the Payback pay-per-view just one week after SummerSlam, it was clear that the card would have to come together in short order. With SummerSlam now in the books, the build begins immediately. The event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 30 (7 p.m. ET, WWE Network) from the WWE ThunderDome inside Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

While basically nothing on the card has been confirmed as of Monday morning, things should quickly come together starting with the Aug. 24 edition of Raw. How much the card will look like SummerSlam is still to be seen, but it seems likely Drew McIntyre will be defending his WWE championship against Randy Orton once again in one of the big matches of the night. Also possible for the card is Roman Reigns' first match since March after his shocking return at the the end of SummerSlam.

Read on for what we know, and what we expect, for Sunday's pay-per-view.

2020 WWE Payback card

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. TBA: It was announced prior to SummerSlam that Bayley and Banks would defend their tag titles at Payback. At SummerSlam, Bayley was able to retain her SmackDown women's championship against Asuka, but Banks lost her Raw women's title to Asuka later in the night. Tensions are continuing to build between the duo and a lost of their tag titles could push things over the edge. We should learn the challengers on Raw or SmackDown during the one-week build.

2020 WWE Payback predictions

Universal Championship -- Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns: While WWE might hesitate to put Reigns right into a title match a week after his shocking return, it backs them into a corner of a series of options for results that would only disappoint. The smarter play might be a Reigns vs. Strowman match, but the entire ending to SummerSlam points to Payback featuring the triple threat match for the title.

WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton: While the ending of their SummerSlam meeting was generally well received, with McIntyre winning via backslide and without either man hitting their finisher in the match, it also leaves the door open for a rematch. Without another opportunity to do any meaningful build to a different title pairing, running this one back makes sense.

Intercontinental Championship -- Jeff Hardy (c) vs. AJ Styles: Hardy picked up the championship from Styles on Aug. 21, but there was a bit of controversy as he landed a kick that connected his metal knee brace -- a product of a Styles cheap shot earlier in the night -- that set up the finish. Neither man wrestled at SummerSlam, but the kickoff show did feature a video package about the situation. A rematch for Styles to try to get payback would only fit the theme.

United States Championship -- Apollo Crews (c) vs. Bobby Lashley: Crews has thoroughly proved he is better than MVP and there's not much reason to do another Crews vs. MVP clash for the belt. That means it's time for MVP to unleash the big guns on Crews.

King Corbin vs. Matt Riddle: What seemed like it was setting up to be a SummerSlam match never made it onto the card. That is likely because of the need for some stuff to fall through to Payback. While Riddle had a small series matches with AJ Styles, Corbin has been his true first feud on the main roster. After a series of sneak attacks and Corbin putting a bounty on Riddle's head, it's time for a one-on-one match.

Big E vs. Sheamus: Another situation that has been building has been the tension between Big E and Sheamus. Big E won a singles match after some distraction on Aug. 21, but it wasn't a clean win and leaves open the opportunity for a rematch. The issues between the two really began as Sheamus mocked Big E for trying to rally the locker room against Retribution. Sheamus remains a solid option to really kick the Big E singles push into the next gear.