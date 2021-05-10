All Elite Wrestling is heading back to pay-per-view this month with Double or Nothing. This is the third year for the event, which served as AEW's inaugural pay-per-view event in 2019 and has featured some of the young promotion's most exciting moments.

The card is still very much in development, though it is confirmed that the promotion's two top singles champions will be in action on the card. Kenny Omega will defend the AEW world title and Hikaru Shida will put the AEW women's title on the line yet again during her title reign that has lasted for a full year.

AEW Double or Nothing goes down on Sunday, May 30 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will also be the return to full-capacity crowds as confirmed by the promotion earlier in the month. The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET. So let's have a look now at the AEW Double or Nothing matches that have been confirmed as well as break down what else could be added to the match card based on current weekly television direction.

AEW Double or Nothing matches

AEW World Championship -- Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy or PAC: With Omega on an incredible run after capturing the AEW title from -- and defending it against -- Jon Moxley and then defeating Rich Swann to add the Impact championship to his collection, the champion is in need of a new challenger. On May 12, top ranked contenders Cassidy and PAC will battle in singles action with the winner getting a shot at Omega at the pay-per-view.

AEW Women's Championship -- Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.: Shida will have held the championship for more than a year by the time of Double or Nothing, providing badly needed stability for the women's division over the past year. Baker, meanwhile, has been on an impressive run of improving as a wrestler and personality, including being one half of the first women's main event in AEW history when she battled Thunder Rosa in an incredible unsanctioned match on March 17. Baker will challenge for the title for the third time in her career, the previous two attempts to capture the gold coming against former champion Riho.

AEW Double or Nothing predictions

TNT Championship -- Miro (c) vs. Darby Allin: Going out on a limb here to predict that Miro beats Allin to win the title on May 12. Allin's great run as TNT champion would seem to deserve an opportunity at a rematch. If Allin manages to retain, he could have issues to settle with Ethan Page or Scorpio Sky after the duo threw him down a flight of stairs on Dynamite. Still, it seems Miro's time to hold the title is at hand.

Inner Circle vs. The Pinacle: It's impossible to believe that these two groups won't clash again in some format after Blood and Guts. MJF throwing Chris Jericho from the top of the cage doesn't feel like the end of the rivalry and you don't pass up on building things through the following pay-per-view event.