All Elite Wrestling is heading back to pay-per-view on May 30 with Double or Nothing. This is the third year for the event, which served as AEW's inaugural pay-per-view event in 2019 and has featured some of the young promotion's most exciting moments.

Kenny Omega has a tough task ahead of him as he defends the AEW world championship against both Orange Cassidy and PAC in one of the night's featured matches. On the women's side, Hikaru Shida, AEW's longest reigning champion in history, will defend the women's championship against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

AEW Double or Nothing goes down on Sunday, May 30 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The event will also be the return to full-capacity crowds as confirmed by the promotion earlier in the month. The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on pay-per-view. So let's have a look now at the AEW Double or Nothing matches that have been confirmed as well as break down what else could be added to the match card based on current weekly television direction.

AEW Double or Nothing card, predictions

AEW World Championship -- Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. PAC: With Omega on an incredible run after capturing the AEW title from -- and defending it against -- Jon Moxley, and then defeating Rich Swann to add the Impact championship to his collection, the champion was in need of a new challenger. Cassidy and PAC faced off on Dynamite with the winner earning a title shot. After some interference from Omega left both men down for the 10-count, it was announced that rather than having the night off, he would face both Cassidy and PAC in a three-way match at the pay-per-view. It feels unlikely that Omega drops the title here as the match simply doesn't feel big enough or feature the right opponent to take over the champion role -- though both Cassidy and PAC are outstanding wrestlers. Pick: Kenny Omega retains the championship.

AEW Women's Championship -- Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.: Shida has held the championship for more than a year, providing badly needed stability for the women's division over that time. Baker, meanwhile, has been on an impressive run of improving as a wrestler and personality, including being one half of the first women's main event in AEW history when she battled Thunder Rosa in an incredible unsanctioned match on March 17. Baker will challenge for the title for the third time in her career, the previous two attempts to capture the gold coming against former champion Riho. The length of Shida's reign and the strong focus on Baker in recent months suggests it's time for the belt to change hands. Pick: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. wins the championship.

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo: Ogogo is part of The Factory and recently laid out Rhodes with a body punch. Rhodes responded with an oddly patriotic promo announcing the match, saying that he would assume his father's nickname of "The American Dream" for it. Rhodes has been tangled up with Factory leader QT Marshall and this is the next step in that story. Given that Ogogo is not the "leader" of the faction with which Rhodes is at war and that this is now some sort of "Cody Rhodes is defending America" story, it seems this is just a showcase spot for Rhodes to get a PPV win. Pick: Cody Rhodes wins.

Adam "Hangman" Page vs. Brian Cage: Cage beat Page on Dynamite after help from Team Taz. That led Page to issue a challenge for a pay-per-view match. Page also told Cage to leave Team Taz in the back so they could square off in one-on-one action with no interference. The loss to Cage knocked Page from his spot as the No. 1 wrestler in AEW's singles rankings. Page is going to continue to be a fixture at the top of the AEW rankings, and he needs to get the win back to regain his position. Pick: Adam "Hangman" Page wins.

Casino Battle Royale -- Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jungle Boy vs. Matt Hardy vs. Marq Quen vs. Isiah Kassidy vs. The Blade vs. Evil Uno vs. Colt Cabana vs. Preston Vance vs. Griff Garrison vs. Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster vs. Anthony Bowens vs. QT Marshall vs. Nick Comoroto vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Lee Johnson vs. TBA: One of the staples of AEW pay-per-view events returns as competitors will battle for a future shot at the AEW championship. There will likely be at least one surprise entrant as has become standard for these matches in AEW. It's hard to predict a match with unknown elements and so many participants. That said, Cage is someone who could make the earned championship opportunity seem like a big deal. Pick: Christian Cage wins.

TNT Championship -- Miro (c) vs. Lance Archer: Miro captured the title on May 12, beating Darby Allin on Dynamite. In the ensuing post-match chaos, Archer made his way to the ring to confront Miro. It was all but a formality that Archer would be the first man up to challenge Miro and that was confirmed on the May 19. Archer provides a good opponent for Miro, giving him a meaningful first win in a PPV title defense. It's almost a guarantee that Miro is not going to lose the belt so quickly after winning it, leaving little drama as far as the winner of the match. Pick: Miro retains the championship.

Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle (Stadium Stampede): It was impossible to believe that these two groups wouldn't clash again in some format after Blood and Guts. MJF throwing Chris Jericho from the top of the cage didn't feel like the end of the rivalry and you don't pass up on building things through the following pay-per-view event. That's exactly happened as Jericho and The Inner Circle showed up on the following edition of Dynamite to issue a challenge for a Stadium Stampede match, with the stipulation that Inner Circle would break up forever should they lose the match. The Pinnacle got the win at Blood and Guts, and with the stipulation putting Inner Circle's future at risk, it feels like they're going to get their revenge here to remain a unit. Pick: Inner Circle wins.

Sting & Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky: Allin and Page had a classic independent wrestling rivalry in EVOLVE, with Page doing all sorts of damage to Allin in creative ways. That carried over to a recent Dynamite, where Page and Sky attacked Allin before throwing him down a flight of stairs. Allin will join forces with Sting in an attempt to gain a measure of revenge. While some feel any Sting match is one where he has to win, it wouldn't make much sense from a booking standpoint. Page and Sky need the win to be elevated, while Allin has already been elevated through his run with the TNT title and association with Sting. A win for Page and Sky opens opportunities to many interesting things for the future while a win for Sting and Allin does not do much for anyone involved. Pick: Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky win.

AEW Tag Team Championship -- The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston: After the Bucks retained their titles against the Varsity Blondes, Moxley and Kingston attacked. That was a continuation of the ongoing issues between Moxley and Kingston and The Elite. Now Moxley and Kingston will be looking to capture tag team gold by taking out the most established team on the AEW roster. This is a tough match to call, with value in a win either direction. I'm going to assume we see some shenanigans that allow the Bucks to retain the belts and propel Moxley and Kingston forward. Pick: The Young Bucks retain the championship.