On Sunday night, All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view with Double or Nothing, the same show that kicked off the AEW era in 2019. Double or Nothing will also feature a full-capacity crowd as the promotion starts to move back toward something resembling normalcy as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to wind down.

The card is loaded with big matches, including Kenny Omega defending the AEW championship against PAC and Orange Cassidy in a triple threat match and the longest reigning champion in AEW history putting her belt on the line when AEW women's champion Hikaru Shida defends against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

In addition to the slate of normal wrestling matches, Double or Nothing will feature a Stadium Stampede match for the second straight year. The Inner Circle, led by Chris Jericho, will take on MJF's Pinnacle inside TIAA Bank Field with the stipulation that Inner Circle break up forever with a loss.

The action goes down on pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET following a Buy-In pre-show that begins a half hour prior.

Watch 2021 AEW Double or Nothing

Date: Sunday, May 30

Location: Daily's Place -- Jacksonville, Florida

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Buy-In show starts at 7:30 p.m.)

Stream: B/R Live ($49.99) | TV: Traditional PPV providers ($59.99)

2021 AEW Double or Nothing match card