All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view on Sunday, March 7 with its AEW Revolution event. The show is AEW's first pay-per-view event since November's Full Gear, and will take place from AEW's home of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The show should feature the top-tier in-ring action fans have come to expect from AEW, but also will highlight something entirely unique for a major American wrestling promotion.

AEW world champion Kenny Omega will face former champ Jon Moxley in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch in the main event, a match that will likely go down as the most violent in the promotion's short history. Omega became the third world champion in AEW history after defeating Moxley for the title at Winter is Coming in December. Moxley held the title for 277 days after beating Chris Jericho.

The event, which airs on traditional PPV ($59.99) and will also stream on BR/Live ($49.99), kicks off at 8 p.m. ET following a pre-show at 7 p.m.

2021 AEW Revolution card