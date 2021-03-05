Sunday night marks the return of All Elite Wrestling to the platform of pay-per-view with its AEW Revolution event. AEW Revolution 2021 is the promotion's first PPV offering since November's Full Gear, and will take place from the company's home of Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The show should feature the top-tier in-ring action fans have come to expect from AEW, but also will highlight something entirely unique for a major American wrestling promotion.

AEW world champion Kenny Omega will face former champ Jon Moxley in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch in the main event, a match that will likely go down as the most violent in the promotion's short history. Omega became the third world champion in AEW history after defeating Moxley for the title at Winter is Coming in December. Moxley held the title for 277 days after beating Chris Jericho.

The event, which airs on traditional PPV ($59.99) and will also stream on BR/Live ($49.99), kicks off at 8 p.m. ET following a pre-show at 7:30 p.m.

Let's have a look now at the complete match card for AEW Revolution and make some predictions on the potential outcomes.

2021 AEW Revolution card, predictions

Riho & Thunder Rosa vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel (Buy-In pre-show): As a tacked-on Buy-In show match, it's hard to get too excited about this. Baker and Rosa are cornerstones of the women's division moving forward, but this mostly feels like a throwaway. Pick: Britt Baker & Rebel win



Casino Tag Team Royale: With 15 teams in the match, there's a lot to dig through -- including the fact that there are three teams representing The Dark Order. There are plenty of teams you can cross off from winning a future title shot because there's just not enough value in that future match. Pac and Fenix picking up the win would make for a very exciting title match down the road, however. Pick: Pac & Rey Fenix win



Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor: Miro has, sadly, not lit the world on fire since arriving in AEW. Still, it feels like he needs wins in spots like this, while Cassidy and Taylor are such solid fan-favorites that they are always able to bounce back from a relatively meaningless loss. Pick: Miro & Kip Sabian win



Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBD (Winner earns TNT title opportunity): This should be great fun, but it's hard to make a prediction without knowing who the mystery participant is. Given all available information, it feels like now would be a good time to let Penta have a run as a singles, adding to our pick of fellow Death Triangle members Pac and Fenix winning the Tag Team Royale earlier in the night. Pick: Penta El Zero Miedo wins



"Hangman" Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match): Page feels like he's sort of spinning his wheels here, awaiting the opportune time for a run at the world title. The stipulation -- which sees the winner receive the loser's earnings for the first quarter of 2021 -- opens up a few storyline reasons Page could lose, but a win makes more sense for a future world champ. Pick: Adam Page wins



Sting & Darby Alliin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks (Street Fight): A street fight is a good way to hide Sting's limitations, but it's unlikely he's doing much of the heavy lifting here. Still, the Allin and Sting package can't lose this match in this spot without it being massively deflating. Pick: Dary Sting & Darby Allin win



AEW Tag Team Championship -- The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho & MJF): There's a lot going on here between the struggles within The Inner Circle and the Bucks' issues with the Good Brothers. The Bucks don't really need the titles and there are a lot of interesting avenues that open up with Jericho and MJF as champs, including having an established team in their own stable and the possibility of Sammy Guevara returning with a partner to try and get revenge on MJF. Pick: The Inner Circle wins the titles



AEW Women's Championship -- Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami: This match could be outstanding, but will Shida's lengthy reign come to an end? Mizunami had to grind through the eliminator tournament to earn her title shot, but it's unclear if that means AEW is ready to put a title on her. There's a lot of importance in picking the right moment to end the longest title reign in company history because the person who wins the belt gets a huge rub from that. I don't know that Mizunami is the woman for that role in AEW's eyes. Pick: Hikaru Shida retains the title



AEW World Championship -- Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch) -- There's no way AEW shifts the title back to Moxley right now; there's simply no good reason to do so. That said, this is an exploding barbed wire deathmatch between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley, which is more than enough to get you excited Omega will retain, it will be memorable and also extremely violent. Pick: Kenny Omega retains the title