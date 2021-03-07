AEW Revolution will air live to pro wrestling fans on Sunday night from the promotion's home base in Jacksonville, Florida, inside Daily's Place. Fans have grown accustomed to AEW pay-per-view events bringing high-level action, and this loaded Revolution card this weekend should be no different.

Unique to his event, however, is an AEW world championship match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley -- a match which will be contested under exploding barbed wire deathmatch rules. Like one would assume from the name of the match, three sides of the ring ropes will be wrapped in barbed wire with explosions taking place with contact with the barbed wire, in certain areas outside the ring and at the 30-minute mark of the match.

Also highlighting the card, Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW women's championship against Ryo Mizunami, The Young Bucks will put the tag titles up against The Inner Circle's Chris Jericho & MJF and Sting will wrestle his debut match for the promotion when he teams with Darby Allin against Brian Cage & Ricky Starks in a street fight.

The action goes down on pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET following a Buy-In pre-show that begins a half hour prior.

Watch 2021 AEW Revolution

Date: Sunday, March 7

Location: Daily's Place -- Jacksonville, Florida

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Buy-In show starts at 7:30 p.m.)

Stream: B/R Live ($49.99) | TV: Traditional PPV providers ($59.99)

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2021 AEW Revolution match card