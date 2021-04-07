This week, NXT fans will be treated to not one but two nights of NXT TakeOver action with NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver going down on Wednesday and Thursday night from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando. TakeOver events always deliver high-quality wrestling, and Stand & Deliver looks as though it will continue that trend with a pair of standout cards on paper.

Night 1 is headlined by a clash for the NXT women's championship between champion Io Shirai and challenger Raquel Gonzalez. On Night 2, Finn Balor will put the NXT championship on the line against former champion Karrion Kross, who was forced to vacate the title after suffering an injury.

In total, the two nights will feature seven championship matches and a host of other special attractions, setting the stage for the next several months on the NXT brand as it sets to move to Tuesday nights on television.

Watch NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver Night 1

Date: Wednesday, April 7

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center -- Orlando, Florida

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Kickoff show at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock)

Watch live: USA Network | Stream: Peacock

NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver Night 1 card

NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Io Shirai (c) vs. Raquel Gonzalez NXT United Kingdom Championship: WALTER (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

WALTER (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa Vacant NXT Tag Team Championship: MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma

MSK vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Legado Del Fantasma Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight (Gauntlet match for a North American title shot on Night 2)

Kushida vs. Pete Dunne



Toni Storm vs. Zoey Starks (Pre-show match)

Watch NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver Night 2

Date: Thursday, April 8

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center -- Orlando, Florida

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Kickoff show at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock)

Stream: Peacock

NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver Night 2 card