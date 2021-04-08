WrestleMania week is off and running, and it really kicked into high gear on Wednesday night with the NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 action. New champions were crowned during the night full of intense action, and the bar was set pretty high for what's still to come. Yes, in case you had forgotten, there is one more night of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver ahead.

On Night 2, the NXT championship will be defended as Finn Balor puts the title up for grabs against the former champ Karrion Kross. Two other championship matches will also be in the spotlight, while Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly will see their rivalry come to the most violent point as they compete in an unsanctioned match.

Watch NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver Night 2

Date: Thursday, April 8

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center -- Orlando, Florida

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Kickoff show at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock)

Stream: Peacock

NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver Night 2 card