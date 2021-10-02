The annual WWE draft begins on SmackDown on Friday, Oct. 1, giving the Raw and SmackDown rosters a chance to receive an injection of fresh faces for the coming year of action. The draft will continue on the Monday, Oct. 4, episode of WWE Raw.

Unlike previous years, WWE has not gone into full details for the draft, including not establishing pools of superstars eligible to be drafted each night. In theory, this means every man and woman across Raw and SmackDown are available to change brands. It can also be assumed we will see a few names from NXT get called up to the big show.

WWE has also issued pre-draft reminders that tag teams can be split in the draft, even if it makes no sense that a brand would choose a single superstar rather than two as part of a package deal.

We will update this post as the draft goes down, updating after each pick to give a look at the new-look rosters as they develop.

Now all that's left is to break down the WWE Draft format and prepare for the actual selections. Keep on reading for a detailed look at the rules we know for the WWE Draft.

WWE Draft format, rules

Picks: Two picks for each brand per raw

Count as one pick, but teams can be split up Free agents: All undrafted superstars can sign with either brand

All undrafted superstars can sign with either brand No. 1 overall pick: SmackDown (Roman Reigns)

WWE Draft results, Day 1 (Friday, Oct. 1)