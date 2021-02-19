The biggest event of the year is creeping ever closer, as WrestleMania 37 sits right around the corner, and the next major stop on the Road to WrestleMania takes place on Sunday night in the form of the annual Elimination Chamber event. As is usually the case, the events coming out of Elimination Chamber -- especially the brutal staple matches themselves -- will have major WrestleMania storyline implications.

The Elimination Chamber matches will, of course, headline the event. Two competitors begin the match in the ring with a cage surrounding the squared circle and four other competitors in pods surrounding the ring. Every five minutes, one of the four remaining competitors is chosen randomly to enter the match. Competitors are eliminated via pinfall or submission until one is left standing as the winner.

WWE Elimination Chamber goes down from inside the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Sunday, Feb. 21. The event will begin at 7 p.m. ET and stream live on the WWE Network. The kickoff show to help get the Elimination Chamber festivities started will begin one hour prior at 6 p.m.

Let's take a look at what we know, as well as what we think, about the upcoming event.

WWE Elimination Chamber matches

WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus vs. Kofi Kingston (Elimination Chamber): With it seeming increasingly likely that Edge will choose to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania after winning the Royal Rumble, WWE needs to build toward a Mania bout for McIntyre. All five of the other men in the match are former world champions. The Miz was originally in the match, but gave up his spot in hopes of cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on an exhausted winner, allowing Kingston to win his way into the match. Sheamus won a gauntlet match to secure his position as the final man who will enter the Elimination Chamber.

King Corbin vs. Kevin Owens vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso (Elimination Chamber): Roman Reigns managed to weasel out of a title defense in the Chamber and will now defend his title later in the night against the winner of this Elimination Chamber match. Bryan and Cesaro secured their spots by winning a qualifying match against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Zayn and Corbin teamed up to earn their spots by beating Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Uso and Owens were gifted spots in the match by Adam Pearce, putting Reigns' biggest rival and his biggest backup both in the match.

Universal Championship -- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Elimination Chamber winner: As mentioned, Paul Heyman managed to get Reigns out of defending the title inside the Elimination Chamber by stating his contractual obligations were only to defend the title at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, not inside the actual structure. Logic suggests Reigns will face Owens one last time as Bryan and Cesaro don't make sense for a one-off match and neither does a heel vs. heel title defense for Reigns.

Raw Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans: Evans' bigger issues are with Charlotte Flair, and her relationship with Ric Flair has certainly intensified their rivalry. Evans was able to punch her ticket to a title match in a singles match with Charlotte with a title shot on the line. Charlotte snapped and attacked Evans, refusing to break and shoving the referee for the disqualification, sending Evans into a match with Asuka. This match appears to be on the verge of being officially canceled with the news that Evans is pregnant, though WWE has not confirmed any changes officially.

United States Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle: Lashley has been a force of nature since failing to win the Royal Rumble. After brutally attacking Riddle in a match on Raw, Lashley again struck after Lee defeated Riddle in singles action, taking out both men. Following the attack, the triple threat match was announced for the Elimination Chamber event.

WWE Elimination Chamber predictions

Intercontinental Championship -- Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews: Crews has grown increasingly frustrated with his inability to win the title from Big E. That has been, in part, due to the involvement of Sami Zayn. But Crews' frustration has been pushing him toward the dark side, including spending time getting pointers from universal champion Roman Reigns. Crews will likely receive at least one more shot at Big E and the title.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. The Street Profits: A rematch between the two teams has seemed inevitable since Roode and Ziggler won the tag belts in a January SmackDown match. The Profits have been angling for their shot to regain the titles and Elimination Chamber seems like the right timing to feature the rematch.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Sasha Banks (c) vs. Carmella: Banks is another champion who is likely in "stay busy" mode until WrestleMania, where it appears she'll be the pick for Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair. The issues between Carmella and Banks likely have enough legs to go one more round in the ring, likely with Belair ringside watching on and ready to make her challenge official after the match.